Indiefoxx banned on Twitch as “ASMR meta” takes over platform

Popular hot tub streamer turned ASMR specialist ‘Indiefoxx’ has been banned on Twitch just days after taking up the new “meta” on the platform. The creator had been on an exponential rise, reaching almost 1million followers before her ban.

Indiefoxx gained infamy on Twitch thanks to her hot tub and ASMR streams, exploding in popularity and doubling her viewer count in just a matter of months.

As a result of her channel’s exponential growth, she’s gained 130,000 followers in the last month alone and averages around 13,000 viewers on each stream.

However, just before reaching the 1 million follower mark, she has been banned from the platform along with fellow streamer Kaitlyn ‘Amouranth’ Siragusa, who produces similar content.

Advertisement

The streamer has not disclosed the reason behind her ban. However, it’s believed that her account was mass reported due to the controversial nature of her ASMR streams, which typically involve her lying on a bed wearing leggings while licking the microphone.

In her initial comment about the ban, she joked about it, saying, “They saw how hard we’ve been working and wanted to give us the weekend off.”

They saw how hard we've been working and wanted to give us the weekend off. — Indiefoxx 🌙 OF (@indiefoxxlive) June 19, 2021

To keep the laughs rolling in, she tagged Amouranth in a post on Twitter and asked her if she wanted to “go to a spa” for a “tongue massage” since they “both have the weekend off.”

Advertisement

Amouranth hasn’t responded yet. However, hundreds of mutual fans did, expressing their support.

Of course, some less-than-impressed Twitch users responded too, urging them to keep their content on a “different platform.”

Related News

Hey @Amouranth wanna go to a spa since we both have the weekend off? I could really use a tongue massage. — Indiefoxx 🌙 OF (@indiefoxxlive) June 19, 2021

The controversial new ASMR meta has been the talk of the town, with popular streamers such as Asmongold, Jaryd ‘Summit1g’ Lazar, and Mizkif expressing their distaste towards it in different ways. Thousands of fans have been debating about it, too.

But when it’s all said and done, the opinion that matters the most is the one from Twitch. Dexerto has reached out to them for comment.