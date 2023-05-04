Amouranth banned from Twitch for first time since 2021

Twitch star Amouranth has been hit with a surprise ban from the platform for the first time since 2021.

Amouranth is one of the most popular female Twitch streamers, amassing over 6.3 million followers on the platform since 2016.

On May 4, 2023, The Twitch star was hit with a ban from the platform for the first time since 2021, when she was also suspended on her TikTok and Instagram social media.

Amouranth banned from Twitch

At the time of writing, the reason for her ban is unclear but her channel is currently unavailable. Instead, it displays Twitch’s infamous ban message.

“This channel is temporarily unavailable due to a violation of Twitch’s Community Guidelines or Terms of Service,” it reads.

Twitch

Amouranth has not responded to the ban, leaving the reason behind the surprise suspension unclear at the time of writing.

She also hasn’t gone live since May 1, leaving almost three days of inactivity between her last stream and the ban.

Amouranth drama with Adriana Chechik

While the exact reason for Amouranth’s ban from Twitch is unknown, some believe that her recent spout with fellow streamer Adriana Chechik has something to do with it.

On April 27, Adriana was on stream when she began slamming Amouranth’s personality, revealing that she has “no respect” for the female streamer among other comments.

Amo was quick to respond in the comments of a YouTube video, challenging Chechik to a boxing match. “I’ll challenge her in the ring. Catch me outside, how about that?” she said.

According to Twitch guidelines, attempts or threats to physically harm others is a bannable offense whether it’s on the platform or not.

“Twitch enforces against certain severe offenses that occur off Twitch when committed by members of the Twitch community, up to an indefinite suspension on the first offense for some behaviors,” it reads.

We’ll be sure to update this article as more information regarding Amouranth’s ban becomes available.