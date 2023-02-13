Amouranth reveals how she “baited” rival Indiefoxx into a permanent Twitch ban

Twitch star Amouranth is reigning supreme as the most-watched female streamer on the internet, but she’s had to contend with some major competition during her rise to fame.

Back in 2021 when Twitch was dominated by hot tub streamers and controversial ASMR broadcasts, Kaitlyn ‘Amouranth’ Siragusa was in the middle of a feud with Indiefoxx.

Indiefoxx was an up-and-coming Twitch star who made similar content to Amouranth and even accused Siragusa of “shamelessly” copying her broadcasts as the two fought over viewers.

Now, in an exclusive interview with Dexerto, Amouranth revealed how she baited her rival into going too far on Twitch, resulting in a permanent ban from the platform.

Amouranth spills details on rivalry with Indiefoxx

“What I found funny is we were doing similar content and towards the end of that drama, there was that ear-licking meta on the bed, all the girls were doing it,” Amouranth said.

The ear-licking streams were short-lived ASMR broadcasts where streamers “ear-licked” their ASMR mics – something that Twitch took action against quite quickly.

Twitch/Amouranth/Indiefoxx Twitch’s ear-licking ASMR meta pushed things too far.

“I was one of the first to get banned and so was she, so I pulled back from it and started making more safe content, but she kept going and pushing boundaries,” Siragusa said. “So, I pulled back in time, but because she didn’t, she got banned.”

“So I guess you could say I baited her into a ban, but I was just trying to pull back.”

Although she joked about “baiting” Indiefoxx into going too far, it was a bit inadvertent, because her Twitch rival kept going even though others had already pulled back.

This lines up with what Indiefoxx herself had said on the No Jumper podcast, where she revealed that she suffered a wardrobe malfunction during her final Twitch ASMR stream that ultimately resulted in her perma ban.

It’s wild to think about what hot tub streams would be like today if Indiefoxx hadn’t gotten herself banned, but in the time since, Amouranth has gone on to become the top female in the streaming world and has made millions from her OnlyFans content on the process.

