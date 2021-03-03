Addison Rae appears to cry after being grilled about Bryce Hall cheating rumors - Dexerto

Addison Rae appeared to break down and cry after the paparazzi grilled her about rumors that Bryce Hall cheated on her.

Celebrity power couple Bryce Hall and Addison Rae have had a tough week. It all started when rumors about their relationship being fake circulated on the internet after the two of them were spotted on different tables in the same cafe.

Then, it snowballed into full-blown cheating claims, which Bryce Hall denied. However, the paparazzi have been relentless in their pursuit of comments on the situation. Bryce snapped at them and urged them to stop filming.

But the paparazzi don’t know when to call it quits.

They turned their attention onto Addison instead, bombarding her with questions on the street even after she told them she didn’t want to talk about it, which seemingly made her cry.

“Hey Addison, how’s it going?” asked the paparazzi. “Are the rumors true that Bryce cheated [on you] with some girl?”

“I don’t think I want to talk about anything to do with, umm…” she replied.

However, the paparazzi cut her off and pressed the issue.

“What? To do with Bryce? Do you know this girl? Like, do you talk to her at all? Do you know who she is? Is there still hope for Braddison, or is Braddisson done? Is Dixison better than Braddison, do you think?”

Addison didn’t respond. Instead, she bowed her head down and placed her palm over her face. It looked like she was wiping some tears away. However, the paparazzi kept on hounding her.

“Do you think there’s hope for TikTok?” they asked.

“Will TikTok ever be the same if there’s no Braddison?” Eventually, she made it into her car. But it looked like she broke down in tears before taking off.

Not long after, the paparazzi turned their attention to Bryce Hall. “Did you cheat on Addison?” they asked. ‘Are the cheating rumors true? Any comments on the situation?”

“Can you please just stop bothering me?” said Bryce.

“Addison was crying today,” said the paparazzi. “She seemed upset by it.”

“You bothered her,” said Bryce, as he hopped into a van and drove off. He thinks them pressing the matter is what triggered her, and maybe he’s right.

Either way, Addison’s fans are ticked off about the incident.

They flooded the video with comments supporting her and told the paparazzi to lay off the questions, especially since she clearly said she didn’t want to answer.

Neither Addison nor Bryce has commented further on the situation. Until then, we’ll have to wait and see how it plays out.