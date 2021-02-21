Addison Rae shuts down rumors that she quit TikTok

Addison Rae has taken to Twitter to reassure fans that despite her relative quietness on TikTok, she hasn’t quit the social media platform.

Given Rae’s catapult to fame over the last 18 months, it is easy to see why fans might speculate that she was moving away from TikTok and onto bigger things.

Her incredible popularity on the app, which includes 76 million followers and 4.9 billion views, has made her one of its highest earners. At just 20 years old, she has an estimated fortune of $5 million.

However, although the TikTok landscape as we know it appears to be changing, with Griffin Johnson recently confirming that Sway House is “dead”, it looks like Addison is here to stay.

I didn’t quit tiktok!!!! new posts soon 🙂 — Addison Rae (@whoisaddison) February 21, 2021

Confirming to her fans that she “didn’t quit TikTok” in a tweet, Twitch streamer Karl Jacobs joked that he was “on the edge of his seat” with her announcement.

While Addison’s suggestion that she and Karl should “debut a TikTok video together soon” was probably a joke, she did say that she has “new content coming soon”, so you never know…

when should we debut our tiktok video together https://t.co/lMGkFObOPX — Addison Rae (@whoisaddison) February 21, 2021

Why fans think Addison Rae might quit TikTok?

Although there is no clear evidence Rae will quit TikTok, fans begun to speculate whether she was moving away from the platform after her posting pattern begun to slow down. With the exception of a sponsored post on February 12, the last time Addison posted on TikTok was February 10 – 11 days ago at the time of writing.

Read More: Love Island winner Amber Rose Gill hits out at TikTok banning her account

This led fans to worry that she might be moving away from the app – with several saying on Twitter that they “miss” her presence.

One fan said to Addison that they were “worrying so bad” that she was quitting, while another remarked, “I miss you posting every day on TikTok.”

She has recently begun filming for her blockbuster film debut as the female lead in a gender-reversed remake of 90’s classic ‘She’s All That’. It has also been rumored that Addison may be gearing up to launch her singing career with some of the biggest names in the industry.

Read More: Fans confused after DaBaby disses JoJo Siwa in new track

Unconfirmed sources have alleged that she will release a single with poster Nicki Minaj, and that her debut album will be produced by Benny Blanco.

However, no matter how big Rae’s career gets, her tweet should be enough to reassure fans that she is staying with TikTok for the long haul. As she said in an interview with Mane Addicts in December, “I think that as long as [TikTok is] a thing, I’ll be on it.”