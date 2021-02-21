Logo
Addison Rae shuts down rumors that she quit TikTok

Published: 21/Feb/2021 19:10

by Charlotte Colombo
Instagram: Addison Rae

Addison Rae

Addison Rae has taken to Twitter to reassure fans that despite her relative quietness on TikTok, she hasn’t quit the social media platform.

Given Rae’s catapult to fame over the last 18 months, it is easy to see why fans might speculate that she was moving away from TikTok and onto bigger things.

Her incredible popularity on the app, which includes 76 million followers and 4.9 billion views, has made her one of its highest earners. At just 20 years old, she has an estimated fortune of $5 million.

However, although the TikTok landscape as we know it appears to be changing, with Griffin Johnson recently confirming that Sway House is “dead”, it looks like Addison is here to stay.

 

Confirming to her fans that she  “didn’t quit TikTok” in a tweet, Twitch streamer Karl Jacobs joked that he was “on the edge of his seat” with her announcement.

While Addison’s suggestion that she and Karl should “debut a TikTok video together soon” was probably a joke, she did say that she has “new content coming soon”, so you never know…

 

Why fans think Addison Rae might quit TikTok?

Although there is no clear evidence Rae will quit TikTok, fans begun to speculate whether she was moving away from the platform after her posting pattern begun to slow down. With the exception of a sponsored post on February 12, the last time Addison posted on TikTok was February 10 – 11 days ago at the time of writing.

This led fans to worry that she might be moving away from the app – with several saying on Twitter that they “miss” her presence.

One fan said to Addison that they were “worrying so bad” that she was quitting, while another remarked, “I miss you posting every day on TikTok.”

Instagram: Addison Rae
Addison Rae started filming for ‘He’s All That’, in which she has a starring role, in January.

She has recently begun filming for her blockbuster film debut as the female lead in a gender-reversed remake of 90’s classic ‘She’s All That’. It has also been rumored that Addison may be gearing up to launch her singing career with some of the biggest names in the industry.

Unconfirmed sources have alleged that she will release a single with poster Nicki Minaj, and that her debut album will be produced by Benny Blanco.

However, no matter how big Rae’s career gets, her tweet should be enough to reassure fans that she is staying with TikTok for the long haul. As she said in an interview with Mane Addicts in December, “I think that as long as [TikTok is] a thing, I’ll be on it.”

Adin Ross hits back at “scamming” accusations over Corinna Kopf hot tub stream

Published: 21/Feb/2021 19:29

by Theo Salaun
adin ross corinna kopf
Twitter, @adinross / Twitter, @CorinnaKopf

Adin Ross has been taking over the Twitch streaming world, but is now going on a break after lashing back at fans who accused him of scamming them over a romantic hot tub stream with Corinna Kopf. 

The Ross saga is a complicated one. Originally an NBA 2K streamer who gained enough clout to play with LeBron James’ son, FaZe Bronny, and actually speak to the NBA Hall of Famer on stream — Ross has since, quite literally, gone Hollywood.

Breaking up with his girlfriend and going from Florida back to Los Angeles, California, Ross kicked things off with a few streamed shenanigans that his followers were quite fond of. His welcoming party? A hot tub stream with Kopf and Julia Rose.

Within a few days, Ross had broken new ground on his Twitch stream as he and Kopf promised to kiss if enough fans subscribed (which they did). Within a few days of that, Ross failed to follow through on promises of another hot tub stream, consequently spurring a wave of backlash and “scammer” accusations that he was none too fond of.

Alluding to the various angry messages hurled his way, Ross clarified that “nobody scammed, bro” and called into question the allegations that he “changed and s**t.” In the same message, he explained that he would be taking a hiatus from streaming until he was on his “own setup.”

In Tinseltown, streaming from Kopf’s room and from bath tubs, it appears that Ross is dissatisfied with streaming for angry fans if the setting is outside of his control. In response to all of the backlash he’s received, he shared that people ‘pissed him off’ and gave a simple message to his “fake” fans: ‘f**k you for real.’

Overall, fans have fluctuated between supportive and not so supportive, with some explaining the context for those that missed all the drama. People don’t really know why the second hot tub stream didn’t happen, but many are understanding that streamers don’t deserve hate simply because of a missed stream.

Meanwhile, as others compare Kopf to Adin’s ex-girlfriend, a separate group have gone in the opposite direction — comparing Ross to Kopf’s ex, Turner ‘Tfue’ Tenney.

At the moment, it remains unclear how the dust will settle. Ross is evidently upset with fans who were quick to attack him and is putting content on hold as he figures out if he’ll set up his own stream in LA (or possibly back in Florida).

From Twitter replies to his statement, it appears that most fans are simply excited for the streamer and want to see more of him and Kopf. Until he gets his own stream set up, they may need to wait.