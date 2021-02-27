Addison Rae literally runs away from paparazzi to hide new hairstyle - Dexerto

It looks like TikTok star Addison Rae is set to reveal a new hairstyle, after she ended up running away from paparazzi who asked her if she’d changed her hair, keeping it covered under a hoodie.

20-year-old Addison Rae is one of the most popular TikTok stars around, with a whopping 77 million followers on TikTok, putting her as the second-most-followed person on the entire app, right behind Charli D’Amelio.

Thanks to her popularity on the platform, the young star has had some insane opportunities come her way. She’s become friends with the Kardashians, has her own makeup line, and is now even set to star in a movie, ‘He’s All That.’

In her time on social media she has also undoubtedly become a fashion icon, showing off her effortlessly stunning outfits on Instagram and TikTok for her fans to enjoy and take inspiration from, as well as partnering with luxury brands.

Now, it appears as though Addison is set to reveal an exciting new hairstyle, which has become a major talking point among fans.

Shooting Stars TV caught up with the star on February 27, and it appeared as though Addison wanted to hide as much of her hair as possible, with a big purple hood pulled around her head and part of her face.

Just as they were about to say their goodbyes, the interviewer said, “I like your hair,” at which point Addison grabbed her head and started running away with a comical scream to avoid any more questions.

Topic starts at 0:42

The not-so-subtle escape was a solid sign that she could reveal a new hairstyle, and fans are now more curious than ever as to what it could look like.

In the past few videos the star has uploaded to TikTok, she’s had her hair firmly under the cover of caps and hoods, so it seems that she’s awaiting the right time to finally reveal what’s underneath.

Whether she just wanted to change her for the fun of it, or whether she’s changed her style specifically for an upcoming project is yet unclear, but being Addison Rae there’s no doubt she will be able to pull off any look.