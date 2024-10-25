KICK sign-ups explode in October amid Twitch controversies

KICK has seen a massive increase of sign-ups amid a number of controversies on Twitch as they’re still trying to overtake the Amazon-owned platform.

Over the years, there have been plenty of contenders trying to take Twitch down. Facebook Gaming, Mixer, and DLive all threw money at big name streamers in the hopes of grabbing some market share from the Amazon-owned platform.

KICK is the latest contender and, despite a few early hiccups, has put a bit of a dent in Twitch’s domination. While allowing gambling has been the big pull for KICK, Twitch has also had some controversies that have pushed streamers to at least explore being a part of the Stake-backed platform.

Article continues after ad

Over the last month, as Twitch changed rules that have infuriated VTubers and denied specific regions from being able to sign-up, KICK has had another boon in sign-ups.

“Kick is having an INSANE month as a platform. This includes a 40%+ boost in signups after the recent Twitch drama, and streamer @WestCOL having an INSANE stream of 1,417,574 peak viewers,” KICK streamer Big E tweeted.

Article continues after ad

The streamer added that, despite the growth, there is still a “long way to go” for KICK. “I remember seeing many people say “it won’t last 6 months” and here we are just under 2 years and it’s still growing,” he continued. “Long way to go, more I would like to see but the green wave continues.”

Article continues after ad

KICK has promised further big changes to the platform as well. They’re planning a “KICK Currency” that will allow viewers to make money from watching their favorite streamers.

They’ve also introduced more VTuber-friendly rules in the wake of Twitch’s clampdown. That will go a long way to getting some of that content on their site.

KICK isn’t the only one praying on a Twitch downfall either. Rumble CEO Chris Pavlovski believes Amazon will either sell or shut down the platform in the coming years.