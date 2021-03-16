Twitch streamer Kiaraakitty banned again after jacuzzi stream - Dexerto

Jacuzzi streams have become on of Twitch’s most controversial streams, and fans speculate that’s why streamer Kiaraakitty has been banned from the platform once again.

It’s safe to say that it’s been a pretty rocky year for Twittch streamer Kiaraakitty. After a ban earlier this year saw her channel drop off of the platform, it seems like she’s managed to end up in more trouble after a hot tub stream.

This specific real life stream genre has been rising in popularity over the past few months, sparking backlash from streamers such as QTCinderella. After claims that the streams encourage sexism, a whole debate has broken out about the legitimacy of these streams.

Many fans have speculated that Kiaraakitty’s recent jacuzzi stream is the reason that she’s been banned from the platform for the second time in 2021.

Kiaraakitty banned from Twitch again

Twitch ban tracker account StreamerBans reported on 16 March that Kiarakitty had been banned, but no reason accompanied the tweet.

Fans immediately began to speculate that the recent hot tub stream was the reason for the Hong Kongese streamer’s sudden ban.

One respondent responded with “hot tub = hot ban,” and has started a cascade of comments with similar speculation.

Hot tub = Hot Ban pic.twitter.com/0dVMNNnm9L — Danny (@IGodFatherr) March 16, 2021

Another Twitter user pointed out the “lewd” nature of some of the dancing that took place on said stream, highlighting that this may have contributed to the ban.

yesterday morning she had a hot tub stream and they were dancing very lewdly — slweeb 🪱 📮 (@slweeb) March 16, 2021

However, another commenter pointed out that she had been playing content from Twitch icon Dr. Disrespect when she went live, and therefore may have received the ban in response to Twitch’s strict DMCA policy.

she was playing Dr Disrespect content when she was going live. — Fletch_Undisclosed (@disclosed_un) March 16, 2021

Either of these are plausible reasons for the stream being taken down, however until we learn more the reason for the ban will remain unknown.

Kiaraakitty has also refrained from commenting on the Twitch ban, but we’ll be sure to update this story as it develops.