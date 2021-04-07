Indiefoxx hits out at Twitch after copping "excessive" ban during hot tub stream - Dexerto

Popular Just Chatting star Indiefoxx has slammed Twitch, calling the Amazon-owned platform out on social media after she was slapped with what she believes is an “excessive” ban during one of her most recent hot tub streams.

Twitch’s bizarre new hot tub meta has sparked a heated debate that is dividing the community. In essence, the Twitch rules generally don’t allow streamers to wear revealing clothes. However, they allow “contextual exceptions,” such as swimwear at the beach, swimming pool, or hot tub.

As a result, we’ve seen a surge of hot tub streamers coming up with creative ways to stand out among the rest.

Advertisement

Indiefoxx is one of those streamers. However, Twitch banned her earlier today. It’s the fourth one she’s had to serve. But this time, it wasn’t because of her clothes. It was for something completely different, and she feels like it’s undeserved.

Indiefoxx posted a screenshot of the email she received from Twitch on social media. It revealed she was banned for “selling or attempting to sell Twitch features or services such as follows, subscriptions, hosts, etc.”

It isn’t the reason most people expected. However, it seems like she didn’t see it coming, too, and thinks it’s a bit harsh.

Advertisement

“I’m really confused? 3 days seems excessive?” she wrote.

“It’s not in the community guidelines. But uhh, I didn’t do any of these? Maybe VIP for 100gifters, but That isn’t against the TOS. VIP is not a mod; it’s a vanity badge dedicated to top donors? Based on this. I’m confused.”

I'm really confused? 3 days seems excessive? It's not in the community guidelines. But uhh I didn't do any of these? Maybe VIP for 100gifters but That isn't against the ToS, VIP is not a mod, it's a vanity badge dedicated to top donors? Based on this. I'm confused @TwitchSupport pic.twitter.com/dHl2VBLchZ — Indiefoxx 🌙 OF (@indiefoxxlive) April 7, 2021

Twitch hasn’t responded yet. But while some people feel like she deserves it, many others have been pouring in with their support.

Either way, unless the ban gets overturned, she’ll have no choice but to take a three-day break and try and figure out what it was all about.

Advertisement

We’ll update this article with more information once it’s available.