Amouranth overtakes Pokimane as top female streamer on Twitch - Dexerto

Content creator, streamer cosplayer Kaitlyn ‘Amouranth’ Siragusa has become the most-watched female Twitch streamer for the month of March 2021, dethroning Pokimane.

The overwhelming majority of records for women-streamers are held by Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys. The 24-year-old boasts over 7.5 million followers on the streaming platform, as well as 168 million channel views.

Nearly every month that passes does so with Poki at the top of every chart for women Twitch stars. March of 2021 was different, though, as Amouranth topped the charts for the most-watched female streamer in terms of total hours viewed.

Needless to say, this stat is often based on viewer numbers as well as how long viewers hang around, so it’s no surprise that it’s another table Poki has come to dominate.

However, Amouranth pipped Anys across the month of March, notching up just thirteen hours more of view time. According to stats compiled by StreamsCharts, Amouranth’s total was a jaw-dropping 1,791,841 hours watched.

Just behind her in second place was Pokimane, with 1,778,685 hours of total viewing. The gap to third was roughly 37,000 hours, and was occupied by fuslie. When looking at these stats it’s important to remember 100 Thieves’ Valkyrae streams exclusively on YouTube, hence her absence from the top 10.

Amouranth’s Twitch following is roughly 2.3 million, making the fact she’s pipped Pokimane all the more impressive. It’s hard to pinpoint an exact reason, but the recent trend of ‘hot tub’ streams becoming very popular on the platform may have helped.

Some among the Twitch community have criticized the growing trend of hot tub streaming, arguing it breaks Twitch’s suggestive content policy, and that other streamers have been banned for less.

Regardless, it’s helped the viewing numbers of whole host of streamers, and Amouranth is just one reaping the rewards.