10 TikTokers whose antics ended with them in handcuffs

From dancing videos, skits, and thirst traps, these 10 TikTokers post a variety of different content on the app. But there is one thing they all have in common: they’ve been arrested.

Since its launch in 2016, TikTok has taken the world by storm. It boasts a massive platform, seeing 1 billion active users on the app each month.

With such a huge variety in content, the app offers something for everyone and has attracted users from all walks of life. So, it might not come as a surprise to find out that some of TikTok’s users have been locked up behind bars at one point or another.

However, there are some recognizable names on the list that might just shock you. With that said, here are 10 TikTok stars who found themselves locked up and in handcuffs.

Owami Ngcobo

Durban TikToker Owami Ngcobo, who goes by ‘danielkaranikaranii’ online, is best known on the platform for posting comedic skits and dance moves.

Highly regarded in the South African TikTok scene, Owami was even invited to perform at Johannesburg for the 2021 TikTok famous creator.

But recently, in August 2023, the TikToker found herself in hot water after the Durban Metro Police Service Drug Team received a tip-off that a hijacked Hyundai I20 was about to be sold.

Two suspects were consequently arrested; Owami, and her Nigerian boyfriend. They were also found to be in possession of drugs.

It appears Owami has since been released, posting once again to TikTok. As of yet, it is unknown what charges have been made against the pair.

Bacari-Bronze Constantine O’Garro

Bacari-Bronze Constantine O’Garro, known as ‘Mizzy’ on TikTok, rose to internet fame by posting controversial “prank” videos. Many of his “pranks” included antisocial behavior, with this escalating to Bacari-Bronze breaking into a stranger’s house for views.

The house was a family residence with young children inside. Filming the interaction, Bacari-Bronze was repeatedly asked to leave by the parents.

The video quickly circulated online and Bacari-Bronze was given a community protection notice prohibiting him from trespassing on private property. However, he would later breach this notice in May 2023, resulting in a fine and a two-year criminal behavior order.

He was released on bail under the condition he lives with his mother but was arrested again in July at the Wireless Festival for not complying with an order to disperse.

His TikTok account has since been removed.

Alex Danyel

Alex Danyel, better known as ‘youcantfindalex’ on TikTok, was arrested earlier this year in April 2023.

He was “doing doughnuts in the street” with friends when police officers arrived to break up the group. Instead of following instructions, Alex fled the scene in a red Corvette.

This started a chase that led from the east to the west side of the valley, with Mesa police, DPS, and Phoenix police all in pursuit of Alex.

The Corvette rammed into a patrol car along the way but was stopped as it reached Pheonix due to tire spikes that took out two wheels and left Alex fleeing on foot.

He was eventually caught and detained at a house but has since been released. Alex returned to TikTok where he has been seen showing off his ankle monitor.

At the time of his arrest, Alex had almost 700k followers, posting joke videos with an occasional thirst trap focused on his muscles. That number has grown exponentially since his arrest, with Alex now boasting 2.1 million followers.

Gianluca Conte

Gianluca Conte, or ‘itsQCP’ on TikTok, is best known for his culinary shorts and viral food tutorials. But things took a turn for the worse when Gianluca was helping a friend move in September 2022.

He was pulled over by police who informed him the rental van was in fact stolen, arresting him for felony possession of a stolen vehicle.

U-Haul, the company that had rented out the van, had reported it as stolen after it was never returned and payment was missed.

QCP was arrested, booked, and released from custody on a bail of $25,000. He was not charged over the incident and claimed he didn’t know the van was stolen when he borrowed it from a friend.

The friend responsible for renting the U-Haul has since paid for the van, with QCP continuing to post TikTok.

Mahek Bukhari

Mahek Bukhari, better known as “maybvlogs”, had a following of over 120,000 on TikTok and frequently shared fashion updates. Her rise to fame, however, was cut short after Mahek was arrested alongside her mother, Ansreen Bikhari, and several friends in 2022 after a car chase resulted in the deaths of two men.

Ansreen had been blackmailed by her former affair partner, Saqib Hussain, and came to her daughter for help. Mahek organized a group to “jump” Saqib in order to end the threats, but things escalated into a car chase.

After Saqib made a desperate call to 911, his car was rammed off the road. Both Saqib and his friend — who was not involved with any of the blackmailings — were killed when the car hit a central reservation barrier doing 80m/h.

Mahek and the rest of the group responsible were found guilty earlier this year, with Mahek and Ansreen both convicted of murder. Prior to their arrest, Mahek would often post about her close relationship with her mother on Instagram.

Chozen Terrell-Hannah

Chozen Terrell-Hannah, known as ‘chozenwrld’ on TikTok, had amassed over 150,000 followers and often showed off his dance moves by participating in trending choreographies.

But his TikTok would be his undoing, with Chozen being arrested by the FBI in 2022 over four robberies; a gas station, a smoke shop, and two 7-Eleven stores twice.

It was later revealed that law enforcement was able to tie Chozen to the robberies because of his specific Nike sneakers — the same shoes worn to complete various robberies.

After his arrest, his phone confirmed he had been in the area of all four robberies, and a Glock handgun was found in his residence.

As of now, the TikToker has yet to be sentenced but could face maximum imprisonment of more than 20 years if he is convicted. Held without bond, Chozen faces charges of robbery and possession of a firearm during a violent crime.

His TikTok account has since been removed.

Brittany Johnson

Brittany Johnson, also known as Lovely Peaches online, found a following on TikTok, Instagram, and Facebook for her absurd and disturbing content. Controversial and seen largely as a “meme”, not all of Brittany’s activities were legal.

She was arrested and charged with animal cruelty in 2021 after sharing posts that showed her abusing her dog. At one point she sprayed perfume in the dog’s face and claimed to have broken its legs.

The video was described as “very upsetting” and viewers were outraged, notifying police of Brittany’s behavior. Concern continued to increase after Brittany made a post on Instagram claiming that the dog had died.

This, however, turned out not to be the case. The dog was found alive and removed from her care, with Brittany claiming she lied to get more followers. She was later released from custody after being granted bond.

A DeKalb County Police Department representative spoke to TooFab and said, “Until her case is concluded, she is not allowed to own or care for any animals. Meanwhile, her Jack Russell Terrier was taken into custody by Animal Services, where it was examined by a veterinarian and Johnson voluntarily signed over custody.”

Haneen Hossam

Haneen Hossam gained more than 900,000 followers on TikTok by posting videos of herself lip-syncing to songs and dancing.

In a shocking turn of events, she was arrested in 2020 for “violating family values and principles” after she invited female followers to join another video-sharing platform, Likee. Despite being sentenced to two years in prison, an appeals court was able to have Hanseen acquitted.

But another charge was made against the TikToker, this time accusing her of human trafficking by “using girls in acts contrary to the principles and values of Egyptian society with the aim of gaining material benefits”.

She was found guilty by the Cairo Criminal Court and sentenced to 10 years in jail. Haneen has maintained her innocence, stating she “didn’t do anything immoral to deserve all this”.

Speaking about Haneen’s case, a US-based human rights lawyer and director of the Tahrir Institute for Middle East Policy said that Egypt’s justice system was “criminalizing what influencers globally do every day when they invite others to work with them and monetize TikTok activity”.

Moreso, Haneen wasn’t the only woman to be arrested, with a dozen women charged with “social media crimes”. The “family values” the women have been accused of breaking are alleged to be “purposefully vague and subjective”.

Bryce Hall

TikToker Bryce Hall could appear on this list for multiple reasons, but his first offense was in 2020 when he was arrested alongside Jaden Hossler on drug offenses in Texas.

Found in possession of marijuana, Bryce was released after spending 13 hours behind bars. He later went onto Logan Paul’s Impaulsive Podcast and admitted he was grateful for the arrest as it served as a much-needed wake-up call.

“We were in jail for 13 hours, we got out. Everyone said that we were privileged and shit, but actually Jaden and I – and even the people who didn’t get arrested – came to a huge realization, and we leveled out after that,” Bryce said. “Honestly, worst experience of my life. I don’t ever want to go back.”

Despite his resolve to stay out of trouble, Bryce was arrested again in October 2022, after getting into a drunken fistfight at a local club in Los Angeles, California. The fight broke out after Bryce was overcharged for six bottles of tequila, though he’d claimed to only have bought three.

Luckily, he wasn’t charged over the incident.

Cameron Herrin

In 2018, Cameron Herrin was street racing with a high school friend, John Barrineau, when he struck a mother, Jessica Raubenolt, and her baby, Lillia, while they were crossing the road.

Jessica was killed instantly, with Lillia fighting for another day before passing away. 18 at the time, Cameron plead guilty to vehicular homicide. He was sentenced to 24 years in prison, much to his and his lawyer’s surprise.

Despite the gravity of Cameron’s crimes, he became a sensation on social media and especially TikTok, with many girls fawning over his “good looks” and claiming he was “too cute” for jail.

Many have rallied around Cameron, demanding his sentence be shortened and circulating a hashtag calling for action: #JusticeForCameron.

Jessica’s husband, David William Raubenolt, however, has been adamant about keeping Cameron behind bars.

“Since the unspeakable and terrifying death of my wife and daughter, I’ve suffered horrifically, every moment,” David told the courtroom during Cameron’s trial. “It’s nearly impossible to put into words the agony of this legal process and the profound drama it has caused, increased exponentially every day that these defendants are not in prison.”