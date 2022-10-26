TikToker QCP reportedly arrested for felony after driving stolen U-Haul around LA

Michael Gwilliam is a writer at Dexerto based in Ottawa, Ontario. He specializes in Overwatch, Smash, influencers, and Twitch culture. Gwilliam has written for sites across Canada including the Toronto Sun. You can contact him at [email protected] or on Twitter @TheGwilliam

TikTok star ‘QCP’ has reportedly been arrested by Los Angeles police after he drove a stolen U-Haul truck around the city.

The TikToker, best known for his culinary shorts, was allegedly arrested for felony possession of a stolen vehicle back on September 9 when cops ran the van’s plates.

According to TMZ, QCP told police that one of his roommates had lent him the van, but the U-Haul company had actually reported it as stolen after someone rented it and never returned it.

News of the arrest lines up with a tweet from Bryce Hall on the same day where the wrote that QCP had been arrested “right before Vegas.”

QCP released after felony arrest

Luckily for the content creator, after being arrested he was released from custody on $25,000 bail and is confident that the case will be dropped, especially as there are currently no charges against him.

The TikToker says that his roommate friend who was responsible for renting the U-Haul to begin with has since paid for the van after they didn’t pay on time.

Additionally, QCP has remained adamant that he had no idea the van had been reported stolen and just wanted to help his friend move.

Hopefully, the content creator can get the situation under control and can put this drama to rest, but so far, the case remains open.