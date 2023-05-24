TikTok prankster sentenced with criminal behavior order after entering strangers’ home

The noted TikTok prankster known as ‘Mizzy’ has been sentenced with a criminal behavior order following an investigation into his over-the-top prank videos.

18-year-old Bacari-Bronze O’Garro, better known as ‘Mizzy,’ has been issued a criminal behavior order following his arrest on May 23.

Mizzy’s arrest followed extreme outrage over his viral videos, which he claimed were “pranks.” Several of his most viral ‘practical jokes’ included him making off with an elderly woman’s dog, harassing Jewish people on the street, and even entering a family’s home.

On top of these videos, he also had “pranked” unsuspecting people by asking them if they “wanted to die,” and even went up to a random woman and stroked her hair before asking that question.

The youth’s social media accounts have been banned due to his behavior and an investigation was launched after his divisive “pranks” went viral.

TikTok prankster ‘Mizzy’ sentenced with two-year criminal behavior order

On May 24, Judge Charlotte Crangle sentenced the infamous internet prankster with a two-year criminal behavior order, which prevents him from “directly or indirectly” posting social media content “without the documented consent of the people featured in the content.”

The order also prevents him from trespassing onto private property and bars him from going to the Westfield Center in Stratford.

That’s not all; the TikToker was also ordered to pay a £365 fine. According to prosecutor Varinder Hayre, O’Garro had violated a community protection notice he’d been issued on May 11, 2022, which specifically barred him from trespassing on private property.

Mizzy spoke out about his arrest in several interviews on May 23, saying in a conversation with the Independent that he’d actually apologized to the family whose house he walked into and that the elderly woman whos dog he snatched was “in on” the practical joke.

“Controversy, even though it’s not good, is the best way to blow up on social media,” he claimed. “I always know outrage is going to happen. I know exactly what I’m doing and the consequences of my actions… I tell people not to reciprocate what I’ve done.”

