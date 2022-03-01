TikTok star arrested by FBI after shoes connected to armed robberies

TikTok star ‘ChozenWrld’ was recently arrested by the FBI after authorities were able to link the creator’s shoes to the same ones used in four armed robberies.

Chozen Terrell-Hannah, who goes by the username ChozenWrld, has over 140,000 followers on TikTok with just under 1.6 million likes.

The Detroit native was recently arrested after multiple of his videos linked him to four separate crime scenes.

Chozen Terrell-Hannah confesses to armed robberies

On Wednesday, February 23, Terrell-Hannah was taken into custody by the FBI – later confessing to robbing four separate convenience stores spanning across a three-month period.

Federal Investigators were originally anonymously tipped off pointing them to Terrell-Hannah’s videos – alleging that the shoes worn in his videos were a direct match to the ones at the crime scene.

Authorities wrapped-up surveillance outside Terrell-Hannah’s home after officers ID’d him as the subject matching multiple surveillance videos. The 22-year-old’s home was raided on Wednesday, February 23, leading to “the seizure of items believed to be used in the armed robberies.”

“[Chozen Terrell-Hannah] admitted to committing all four of the above-described armed robberies and acknowledged using the black backpack with a floral pattern in all four of the armed robberies,” a Federal officer stated in a complaint.

The 22-year-old is now facing criminal charges such as robbery affecting interstate commerce and possessing a firearm during a violent crime. If sentenced to the fullest extent, he faces more than 20 years behind bars.

