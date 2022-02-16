TikToker Mahek Bukhari charged with murder after fatal car crash kills two

22-year-old TikToker Mahek Bukhari and her mother — alongside several others — have been charged with murder after the death of two men in a road traffic incident in the UK.

Mahek Bukhari has over 120,000 followers on TikTok and 40,000 on Instagram under the alias May B Vlogs, regularly posting videos trying on clothes or make-up as well as creating general real-life content.

In the early hours of Friday, February 11, Saqib Hussain, 21, and Mohammed Hashim Ijazuddin, also 21, died after being “driven off the road” and crashing into the central reservation of the A46 in Leicestershire, England.

In the days following the incident, five people were arrested, They were Bukhari, her mother Ansreen Bukhari, 45, Natasha Akhtar, 21, Raees Jamal, 21, and Rekan Karwan, 28.

After hitting the central reservation, the victims’ car was split into two, having allegedly been chased and rammed while driving.

Prosecutor Mohammed Zarandouz said that during the high-speed chase in the early hours of February 11 one of the victims called 999 to alert police.

He said: “Unfortunately a loud scream could be heard from the caller and the call disconnected.”

While vehicular-related deaths would more commonly result in manslaughter charges, the allegations that Bukhari and the others charged chased and rammed the victims’ vehicle has resulted in murder charges.

Another 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder but has since been released from police custody with no further action to be taken.