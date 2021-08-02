Who is Cameron Herrin? #JusticeForCameron TikTok trend sparks controversy

A number of TikTok users have been rallying to get Cameron Herrin’s prison sentences reduced through viral posts comparing his sentence to others. However, not everyone is a fan of the cause.

TikTok may have started out life as a way to show off your musical talents, but it has expanded way beyond that in the last two years. It’s become a home for a whole number of different communities.

Like plenty of other corners of the internet, some TikTokers are obsessed with crime stories, creating viral posts about crimes that may have gone under the radar as well as pointing out injustices.

In the last few weeks, some TikTok users have, once again, been highlighting the case of Cameron Herrin – a 21-year-old who had posted videos to social media before being imprisoned.

What did Cameron Herrin do?

Back in 2018, when he was 18, Herrin pled not guilty after killing a mother and her one-year-old child while he was street-racing in downtown Tampa.

The then 18-year-old reportedly collided with the mother and her daughter with his Mustang hitting 30-40 mph just prior to the impact. Though, there was evidence to show that he’d been speeding up to 162 mph in events leading up to the crash.

Herrin ultimately changed his plea and admitted to the crime, but it took until April of 2021 for him to be sentenced by the courts, where he ultimately received a 24-year prison sentence.

TikTok start #JusticeForCameron trend

Users across TikTok and Twitter have, on separate occasions, rallied around Herrin’s case, demanding his prison sentence be shortened for a number of different reasons, including the difference in sentences that have been issued for similar crimes.

The #JusticeForCameron has circulated too, with many users opting to use the line of “we are humans, not bots” in an attempt to dispel the notion that bots are being used to pump up the hashtag.

The hashtag has received support from across the globe too. “We are with Cameron Herren until the end and we will not leave him,” said one fan. “He deserves a second chance, he is a kind guy with a big and open heart,” added another.

We are with Cameron Herren until the end and we will not leave him#cameronherrin#justiceforcameronherrin pic.twitter.com/dyrQGeA7pr — Kim Fitzgibbons🇺🇲 (@FitzgibbonsKim) August 1, 2021

TikTok users rally against viral posts

A TikTok account bearing Herrin’s name has also jumped up to have almost two million followers, though many doubters have suggested that this is the work of bots and from those attempting to clear his name.

“He killed two innocent lives, took someone’s happiness from their lives and you guys still support him bcoz he is handsome,” commented one user. “He killed two people because he was doing an illegal car race,” added others, attaching the facepalm emoji.

Herrin is unlikely to be bailed anytime soon and will spend a few years yet in prison, regardless of the campaign.