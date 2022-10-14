Bryce Hall arrested in LA after getting into drunken fist fight

Dylan is a journalist from Ohio, US who covers all the latest content creator news. A massive Pokemon fan with a passion for tech, he also writes about gaming, keyboards, mice, and headsets. Contact Dylan at [email protected]

Bryce Hall has revealed more details surrounding the incident that got him arrested last weekend after getting into a fistfight while drinking at a local club in Los Angeles, California.

Over the last week, a video showing Bryce Hall in handcuffs while being escorted toward a police car began making its way around TikTok.

The video was taken outside of a club where Bryce and Josh Richards were hanging out until the incident that led to Hall being arrested took place.

During the October 12 episode of Dave Portnoy’s BFFs podcast, Bryce and Josh gave more details about what happened just before the police came.

Bryce Hall reveals what happened before he got arrested.

After Portnoy brought up the topic, Bryce explained that he was at the club with Josh Richards when they received a bill that listed thee more bottles of tequila than what they actually had drunk.

He brought it up to the waitress, who argued that he definitely purchased the extra product. After a bit of back and forth, the waitress went to talk to her boss.

“It was taking about 30 minutes so me, Josh, and Zack go towards the back and I poke my head in. I’m like hey, uh, can I get my card and ID back? I’ll pay for the three bottles that I ordered,” he explained.

“One of the ladies just comes and yells in my face and I was like ‘Okay, I just want my ID and card back… this is getting out of hand.’ and it just went downhill from there.”

Josh added that a kitchen employee came out and “just started shoving,” and that eventually one of the employees punched their friend Zack, prompting Bryce to punch the employee in retaliation.

It’s unknown if he’ll face any legal charges, but according to Bryce, the situation between him and the club staff has been resolved.