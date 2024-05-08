What is TikTok’s ‘Dance or get back with my dad’ trend?

The latest movement-focused TikTok trend to go viral is ‘dance or get back with my dad.’ But what is this trend and why is it going viral? Continue reading for all the details.

Dancing videos and content has been a staple of TikTok since its inception. The likes of Charlie D’Amelio first making a name for themselves through their early dance content. With new dance routines and more popping up on the social media app each and every week.

The latest dance-focused content to go viral on TikTok is the ‘dance or get back with my dad’ trend. But what is the ‘dance or get back with my dad’ trend and why is it going viral?

Continue reading for our full deep dive on the origins and meaning behind the viral trend.

‘Dance or get back with my dad’ trend explained

The ‘dance or get back with my dad’ video trend has taken over TikTok. Wherein children approach their mothers and offer up the following instructions, dance or get back with my dad.

Oftentimes, the mothers will simply stand still and shake their heads in confusion. Other times, the mothers will immediately begin breaking out in dance moves.

Typically, the trend is accompanied by the audio and song of “Bow Bow Bow (F My Baby Dad)” by Sexyy Red.

Conversely, dad’s are also getting in on the action. Similarly being instructed to dance or get back with my mom but being asked to do so with the TikTok video audio set to “F My BM” by Moneybagg Yo.

However, the dad’s are less likely to participate and often simply stare at the camera or scold their child.

While the trend dates back to as early as April 2023, is it still holding strong a year out from its inception. The highest-viewed video under the tag now has over 13 million views and counting.

And there you have it folks! Everything you need to know about the ‘dance or get back with my dad,’ viral TikTok trend.