LovelyPeaches arrested for animal cruelty over alleged dog abuse - Dexerto

Public records have revealed that content creator LovelyPeaches was arrested on animal cruelty charges on 22 January, after uploading videos on social media.

Social media users have demanded that Peaches, real name Brittany Johnson, be held accountable this week after she uploaded a series of disturbing photos and videos of her allegedly abusing 6-month-old puppy, Max.

Some of the upsetting content included choking the dog, kicking it and spraying perfume in its eyes. The day before Johnson was arrested, she uploaded a picture to Instagram depicting her hanging the dog on a coat hanger.

Following the public outcry to these posts, with several social media users contacting PETA, animal control and local authorities, public website Jail View confirms that DeKalb County Police Department arrested Johnson at 6:32PM EST on Friday 22 January.

JUSTICE SERVED: Lovely Peaches arrested for animal cruelty, according to public records. She recently adopted a dog and posted many videos of herself torturing the dog. pic.twitter.com/ZOvQtAfKEa — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) January 23, 2021

There is uncertainty on the dog’s current welfare. This is because the day before her arrest, Brittany uploaded an image to Instagram claiming that the dog had died. This comes after she previously told her followers: “If this one dies too, I’ll eat it on live for you guys.”

Read More: Dream giving away thousands of dollars to fans

YouTuber DefNoodles claims to have received “mixed reports” on the dog’s status. He explained to a fan: “At this time, I can’t confirm any of it. Still looking for a source. Will update when I do.”

I spoke to the Dekalb County PD + animal Control and was informed the dog is alive and safe. I requested the open record report with the county and am waiting for them to send it over. I will share once I receive it. — kimby (@kimmy__cole) January 23, 2021

However, several Twitter users have claimed to be in touch with local authorities, which gives hope that the dog is safe. One Twitter user claims to have spoken to both animal control and DeKalb County, and says that they have requested access to an open record report to verify this.

Read More: Jschlatt teases return to Twitch

Further to this, when Johnson’s abuse of her dog first went viral, another Twitter user claimed they’d been in touch with animal control, who said that the dog is safe and well. There is also a TikTok circulating by user White Plastic that appears to show Max being placed in police custody.

I’m not sure what’s going on right now and haven’t been able to call the number provided to confirm myself- but this user called animal control and they said they have the dog and he’s alive and safe. Hopefully that’s the case. pic.twitter.com/Ng6PYWoUyS — Weirdly (@WeirdlyOfficial) January 21, 2021

This isn’t the first time Brittany has been involved in abuse cases. She is previously alleged to have shown a dead dog on her Instagram live, and in July her young daughter, which Johnson previously said online that she planned to sell to human traffickers, was placed in the custody of her father.

It is unclear both whether the dog is alive and how long Brittany will be police custody for. We will update this story with news as it emerges.