 LovelyPeaches arrested for animal cruelty over alleged dog abuse - Dexerto
LovelyPeaches arrested for animal cruelty over alleged dog abuse

Published: 24/Jan/2021 17:09

by Charlotte Colombo
Instagram: LovelyPeaches

Public records have revealed that content creator LovelyPeaches was arrested on animal cruelty charges on 22 January, after uploading videos on social media.

Social media users have demanded that Peaches, real name Brittany Johnson, be held accountable this week after she uploaded a series of disturbing photos and videos of her allegedly abusing 6-month-old puppy, Max.

Some of the upsetting content included choking the dog, kicking it and spraying perfume in its eyes. The day before Johnson was arrested, she uploaded a picture to Instagram depicting her hanging the dog on a coat hanger.

Following the public outcry to these posts, with several social media users contacting PETA, animal control and local authorities, public website Jail View confirms that DeKalb County Police Department arrested Johnson at 6:32PM EST on Friday 22 January.

There is uncertainty on the dog’s current welfare. This is because the day before her arrest, Brittany uploaded an image to Instagram claiming that the dog had died. This comes after she previously told her followers: “If this one dies too, I’ll eat it on live for you guys.”

YouTuber DefNoodles claims to have received “mixed reports” on the dog’s status. He explained to a fan: “At this time, I can’t confirm any of it. Still looking for a source. Will update when I do.”

However, several Twitter users have claimed to be in touch with local authorities, which gives hope that the dog is safe. One Twitter user claims to have spoken to both animal control and DeKalb County, and says that they have requested access to an open record report to verify this.

Further to this, when Johnson’s abuse of her dog first went viral, another Twitter user claimed they’d been in touch with animal control, who said that the dog is safe and well. There is also a TikTok circulating by user White Plastic that appears to show Max being placed in police custody.

This isn’t the first time Brittany has been involved in abuse cases. She is previously alleged to have shown a dead dog on her Instagram live, and in July her young daughter, which Johnson previously said online that she planned to sell to human traffickers, was placed in the custody of her father.

It is unclear both whether the dog is alive and how long Brittany will be police custody for. We will update this story with news as it emerges.

Jschlatt teases return to Twitch after year of not streaming

Published: 24/Jan/2021 16:00 Updated: 24/Jan/2021 16:03

by Georgina Smith
JSchlatt in a YouTube video next to the Twitch logo
YouTube: JSchlatt

Content creator Jschlatt has suggested on Twitter that he may be making a return to streaming soon after sticking only to YouTube uploads for the past year, leaving his fans hopeful.

Jschlatt is a popular YouTuber who makes content about a variety of games like Among Us, and has also participated in the streamer dating show Love or Host.

He has over 2.5 million subscribers on his YouTube channels combined, and while he used to actively stream on Twitch, he hasn’t done so in around a year.

Back in August 2020, the YouTuber uploaded a video in which he explained why he hadn’t been streaming since the middle of January that year.

He explained that he used to stream daily on Twitch during the SMPLive era, a popular Minecraft server, as well as previously streaming weekly on YouTube.

In order to keep up the momentum of being on Twitch, Jschlatt explained that he felt like he “needed to be funny 24/7,” and due to the fact that people only seemed to want to watch him play Minecraft, he would see his view count plummet when he played other games.

For that reason, he shifted his focus to YouTube content and stopped streaming from his Twitch channel, though some fans were left wondering if the decision was permanent or temporary.

On January 24, streamer Ludwig replied to one of Jschlatt’s tweets remarking, “one year since u last streamed big guy,” to which he simply replied “soon…” with a smiley emoji.

While there are of course no details as to when exactly this might be, the brief interaction seems to have got some fans wondering if Jschlatt really is planning on making a return.

“What the f**k does this mean, WHAT DOES IT MEAN,” one fan replied, another saying “I don’t care if you stream or not as long as you keep being yourself big guy.”

It seems that as excited as fans might be, they’re ready to support Jschlatt with whatever he decides to do with regard to streaming, and hope that there’ll be more content from him on the horizon.