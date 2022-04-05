Where to find Margit’s Shackle in Elden Ring

Elden Ring is full of secret tools that could give you the upper hand against gruesome bosses, such as Margit’s Shackle. Here is what the tool does and where you find Margit’s Shackle in Elden Ring.

With the latest Souls game being an open-world adventure, FromSoftware upped the ante on the number of secrets found throughout the chaotic lands of Elden Ring, including an absurd amount of items to be discovered by the player with intriguing abilities.

Elden Ring has a litany of items that can help you survive your journey and even subdue some of the game’s most formidable enemies for a short time.

One of these weapons is Margit’s Shackle. Here’s everything you need to know about it.

What is Margit’s Shackle?

As previously stated, this item that can help to conquer some of the many bosses found throughout the Land Between.

Unlike a lot of tools in Elden Ring, the shackle has a particular use, as its purpose is to briefly bind Margit, The Fell Omen (or Margot, the Omen King), to the ground during battle.

This will allow the player to get a few free swings in uninterrupted. It can only be used twice per fight, and only in the first phase of the battle before he whips out his hammer.

Where to find Margit’s Shackle

One of the craziest things about Elden Ring’s size is that you could go through the whole game and never find a ton of items if you don’t know where to search.

Players can find Margit’s Shackle by buying it from the character ‘Patches’ after sparing his life. Located in Murkwater Cave, the player will meet Patches and fight him in battle. After sparing his life, you can then unlock access to his shop.

With a cost of 5,000 Runes, players will be able to acquire the tool and use it in the battle against Margott and Margit.

On the off-chance that you vanquished our good friend Patches, fret not. You’ll still be able to acquire this tool by giving his Bell Bearing to the Twin Maiden Husks located at the Roundtable Hold.

It’ll prove extra valuable if you’ve been unable to defeat these bosses and progress.

It'll prove extra valuable if you've been unable to defeat these bosses and progress.

