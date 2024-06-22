How to get the Belurat Storeroom Key and where to use it

Elden Ring‘s long-awaited Shadow of the Erdtree DLC has finally arrived and players have been racing to unlock its secrets. One of the items you can discover is the Storeroom Key, so here’s everything you need to know to track it down and use it.

Slightly bizarrely, after discovering the key, you will have progressed beyond the Storeroom it unlocks. It’s well worth doubling back, though, as it leads to your first encounter with Hornsent Grandam, a member of the race that calls Belurat, Tower Settlement home.

Returning to Hornsent Grandam at specific points later on rewards you with an interesting spell and new item along the way.

With all that in mind, here’s our guide to finding the Storeroom Key and using it in the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC.

Where to get the Belurat Storeroom Key

The key itself can be found close to the center of Belurat, Tower Settlement. Your best landmark is the “Small Private Altar” Site of Grace. From there, head out and up the stairs to the right, avoiding or confronting the Horned Knight along the way.

Dexerto/FromSoftware The Storeroom Key location in Belurat

Head round to the left and kill the first Shade, before proceeding around the corner and fighting two more. You should notice some rubble there, so jump over it and head into the little room opposite. You’ll find yet another Shade standing in front of the ladder. Kill it and head up to the next level. There, you will find a corpse at the top of the ladder that can be looted to get the key.

Where to use the Belurat Storeroom Key

Fast travel back to the Small Private Altar Site of Grace, this time heading left to the expansive walkway. Beware that you will quickly come across two further Sorcerer Shades, so be ready to dispatch them, then travel further down the path.

Dexerto/FromSoftware The walkway leading to the Storeroom

From there, the entrance to the Storeroom is on your left. Inside you will find the aforementioned Hornsent Grandam.

Dexerto/FromSoftware The entrance to the Storeroom

She’ll have plenty to say but isn’t particularly useful until you have killed the Belurat, Tower Settlement boss Divine Beast Dancing Lion. Return to her after you have done so (while wearing the boss reward) and you will be rewarded the Watchful Spirit spell.

That’s everything you need to know about tracking down the Storeroom Key and using it in Elden Ring. If you’re wondering how to defeat the Divine Beast Dancing Lion, or if another boss is on your radar, have a look at our locations guide for every boss in Shadow of the Erdtree.