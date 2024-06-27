Elden Ring players already have alternatives if Scadutree Fragments “aren’t enough”

Elden Ring players have identified the best items to use in addition to the Scadutree Fragments in Shadow of the Erdtree.

The Elden Ring DLC’s difficulty scaling left many at a loss on how best to progress. As such, Scadutree Fragments quickly became a hot commodity once players realized the materials were necessary for enhancing their offensive and defensive capabilities.

However, some Shadow of the Erdtree players may feel the Scadutree Fragments aren’t boosting their characters enough.

Reddit user timtimluuluu has, thus, created a list of the other Elden Ring items that improve damage output and reduce damage taken.

For one, the Redditor told fellow Tarnished to consider using Opaline Hardtear, Crystal Tears that enhance the effects of Flask of Wondrous Physick.

Elden Ring’s Dragoncrest Greatshield Talisman constitutes another solid alternative for Scadutree Fragments. This particular Talisman reduces all physical damage taken by a whopping 20 percent.

Pearldrake Talisman (+3) serves as another solid item in this regard, as it reduces Elemental Damage taken by a pretty good amount.

Players should additionally put Boiled Crab in their rotation since the consumable negates 20 percent of Physical Damage for 60 seconds. Better still, it stacks with Opaline Hardtear for extra advantages.

Based on responses to the post, the Opaline Hardtear is an especially worthwhile item to have in both the base game and Shadow of the Erdtree DLC.

“I’ve been using Opaline Hardtear in the base game for ages now. Seeing people finally ‘discover’ it feels validating,” one person wrote in the comments.

Another user added, “Yea, everyone is all about the tear that gives you a bubble but… it’s good for one hit but then nothing. Opaline Hardtear is a constant buff to all negation.”

These items should work wonders for Elden Ring players struggling through the DLC even after acquiring Scadutree Fragments.