How to beat Margit the Fell Omen in Elden Ring

Margit the Fell Omen is one of the first bosses players will face in Elden ring, so be sure to use these strategies to defeat this colossal giant.

Elden Ring is home to many difficult bosses and while Margit the Fell Omen may be one of the first, he is still capable of killing even the most skilled of players if they’re not careful. This mighty man wields a gigantic wooden staff and can summon a lightning sword and hammer, which can quickly decimate those that dare to stand in the way.

Tarnished wishing to gain entry to Stormveil Castle and progress through the game’s story, will need to defeat Margit. However, doing so can prove particularly tricky if you don’t know the best strategies for beating him. Fortunately, our Margit boss guide has a few tips and tricks you can use to eliminate the Fell Omen for good.

Margit location in Elden Ring

Margit the Fell Omen is incredibly easy to find in Elden Ring. The boss battle with Margit occurs on the narrow causeway leading to the gate of Stormveil Castle. You’ll need to defeat this colossal giant if you wish to proceed to the next location and continue your adventure.

How to beat Margit in Elden Ring

In order to beat Margit in Elden Ring, you’ll first want to ensure you lure him away from the sides of the arena and into the center of the causeway. This will greatly reduce the chances of him hitting you off the arena, while also giving you plenty of room to dodge his 360-degree swings and wide-reaching attacks.

Instead of rushing up to Margit and going in for some close-quarter hits, simply keep your distance and wait for him to use one of his slower attacks. For example, his overhead staff slam is extremely exploitable and well telegraphed.

Patiently wait for Margit to finish charging and as soon as he slams the staff into the ground, run in for some quick hits, then retreat a safe distance away. Despite his hulking size, Margit is fairly agile and will often leap backward to avoid attacks.

This can prove particularly frustrating to any players who wield Elden Ring’s slower weapons. However, you can counter Margit’s mobility by bringing Bone Darts and Throwing Daggers to the fight. Whenever the giant leaps backward, throw your projectiles to force him back into close-quarter scenarios.

Not only will this enable you to maintain your attack, but it also prevents him from recovering any Super Armor. During his second phase, Margit will summon a colossal hammer, which he will leap into the air with and slam into the ground.

Once he jumps into the air, we recommend sprinting to the other end of the causeway to avoid the attack. Upon landing, Margit will be immobile for a couple of seconds, so weave in some hits before backing away.

Summoning any Spirit Ash companions during this phase will also distract him, giving you more opportunities to quickly chunk through his remaining healthbar.

Margit’s Shackle Elden Ring location

For those who are still struggling to take down Margit, there is an item that can be purchased that makes the first phase of the fight incredibly easy. After completing the encounter in Murkwater Cave, players will be able to purchase Margit’s Shackle. This merchant is located halfway up the river north of Agheel Lake.

Once you have obtained Margit’s Shackle, equip it to your quick item menu and use it to entrap Margit in a pool of golden energy. Margit’s Shackle can be used twice per battle in the first phase of the fight, giving you a few precious seconds to whittle down his healthbar.

Summon Sorcerer Rogier to help

Of course, if you wish to call upon some jolly cooperation, then you can use Sorcerer Rogier’s Summon Sign. This friendly mage can be summoned directly outside of Margit’s arena, so be sure to interact with this before entering the boss fight.

Sorcerer Rogier is a friendly mage who will utilize his magical skills to bombard the giant with ranged spells, giving you even more DPS. Rogier will also serve as a great distraction, enabling you to heal with your Flask of Crimson Tears when Margit turns his attention away from you.

Second encounter with Margit

To those of you who are here to beat Margit the first time, or those who have just beaten him at the entrance to Stormveil Castle, come back when you gain access to the Altus Plateau. Spoilers lurk ahead, so be warned ye Tarnished, and curb your flame of ambition until then.

For those who have arrived at the Plateau, an old enemy awaits you ahead as a field boss on the battlefield as you make your way to the capital city. The second Margit encounter can be easily missed, but why wouldn’t you want some payback on this hulking creep? Here’s how to find him.

As you follow the main path across the battlefield, make your way towards the gates of the capital city. You’ll soon see a lone noble sorcerer just standing aimlessly amongst the rubble. As you approach him though, Margit will materialize and taunt you, starting a second battle with him without much warning.

You can simply run away if you like, this fight is entirely optional, but you didn’t purchase Elden Ring to run away from bosses, did you? This time, Margit has no health bar at the bottom of the screen like the first fight. Instead, he’ll just operate like an elite enemy rather than a traditional field boss.

He’s been leveled a few times since your last battle, but so have you. The good news is he hasn’t learned any new tricks and will fight identically to how he did at Stormveil Castle. You, however, have likely learned a lot since your first meeting, so use all the tools in your arsenal against him. Remember though, you can’t use Spirit Summons in this location.

Unlike the first Margit boss, this time you can fight him on horseback which makes the battle so much easier. Don’t underestimate him, but by using Torrent to circle around Margit you can attack him at your pace and easily escape his powerful moves. He’ll spawn his hammer again once he’s at half health, but keep moving and striking him when he’s vulnerable for a measure of well-earned revenge.

Margit will teleport away once you beat him, and will wait for you at the heart of the capital city in another major boss fight.

So, there you have it, all the tips and tricks you need to beat the Margit the Fell Omen in Elden Ring. Make sure you check out our Elden Ring page for all the latest news and guides.

