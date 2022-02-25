Best Elden Ring Class to pick for your first run

Whether you’re a newcomer to the Soulslike genre or you’ve mastered every FromSoftware title, picking the right starting Class is always vital and Elden Ring is no different. Here’s what we recommend for your first playthrough.

With Elden Ring now upon us, Tarnished of all backgrounds are set to journey through The Lands Between for the very first time.

From towering bosses to challenging crowds of smaller foes, a considerable challenge awaits around almost every corner. So to give you the best odds of success, it’s always worth picking the best starting Class to fit your playstyle.

Whether you prefer a melee-focused build or would rather use spells from afar, there’s no wrong way to go about Elden Ring. But here are the best starting Classes we recommend to help you along with your first playthrough.

Best Elden Ring Class for beginners: Vagabond

Vagabond Starting Equipment: Longsword, Halberd, Heater Shield.

If you’re just jumping into Elden Ring and want the most well-rounded Class possible, the Vagabond is the best fit for you.

This Class starts at Level 9 with stats spread evenly across the board. While Vigor, Strength, and Dexterity are all high points, the Vagabond also has fairly strong Intelligence and Mind stats as well to keep your options open.

Not only can you build towards an exceptional Melee-based character, but with the Vagabond’s versatility, this also means you have the freedom to build up your magical prowess as well.

It’s the most balanced option for newcomers of any playstyle just looking to make it through The Lands Between.

Best Elden Ring Melee Build Class: Samurai

Samurai Starting Equipment: Uchigatana sword, Long Bow, Bone Arrow, Firebone Arrow, Red Thorn Roundshield.

If you prefer to fight enemies up close with the likes of swords, axes, and hammers, a Melee-focused Class is the best option for you. If this sounds like your ideal playstyle, we recommend the Samurai as your starting class in Elden Ring.

As the name implies, the Samurai is a “capable fighter” more than handy with a Katana. This class excels with its Endurance and Strength stats along with high Dexterity.

Not only does this help you to wield most Melee weapons in the game, but these attributes also keep you agile.

The Samurai is fine-tuned for fast-paced attacks, allowing you to strike, dodge, and jump at the right moments in combat.

Alternate pick: Warrior

Warrior Starting Equipment: Scimitar (x2), Buckler, Blue Cloth Cowl, Blue Cloth Vest, Swordsman Gauntlets, Swordsman Greaves.

The Warrior is another great option for a Melee-focused in Elden Ring.

While it lacks in Endurance and Strength compared to the Samurai, it does allow for Dual Wielding right away, the only class that begins with such an ability.

Best Elden Ring Magic Build Class: Astrologer

Astrologer Starting Equipment: Astrologer’s Staff, Short Sword, Small Shield.

If you enjoy taking fights from a safe distance and relying on a range of Incantations and Spirits to do your bidding, there’s no looking past the Astrologer Class in Elden Ring.

Although it begins at a low level of 6 with relatively low health, the Astrologer is strongest when it comes to spellcasting.

With Mind, Dexterity, and Intelligence stats all leading the way, your abilities will be dealing as much damage as possible in the early game.

Joining the fight with a Staff in hand also allows the Astrologer to begin casting powerful spells right away, rather than having to rely on Melee combat until further into your run.

Alternate pick: Prisoner

Prisoner Starting Equipment: Estoc, Catalyst Staff, Iron Roundshield, Magic Glintblade.

The Prisoner is a solid second-choice for this playstyle and may suit best if you prefer to keep your options open.

While the Astrologer completely hones in on magic-based stats, the Prisoner Class has more balanced attributes with further skill points in Endurance and Strength to keep you alive.

Worst Elden Ring starting Class: Wretch

Wretch Starting Equipment: Club

On the opposite side, there’s one Elden Ring Class you absolutely must avoid if you’re brand new to the Souls genre. That Class is none other than the Wretch.

Each Soulslike game often features one Class similar to the Wretch for veteran players seeking a challenge.

This pick has no standout attributes, begins at Level 1, and comes without any effective starting equipment.

While the Wretch might be a solid option for your second or third playthrough if you want a truly custom build, it’s not advisable to pick this Class for your very first run in Elden Ring.

