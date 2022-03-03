How to get the Uchigatana in Elden Ring

The Uchigatana is one of the best Dexterity weapons in Elden Ring, but it can be very easy to miss. So, here’s how you can get your hands on this razor-sharp Katana.

Whether you’re an Elden Ring Samurai looking to pick up another Uchigatana or a different class entirely, this iconic Katana is a great choice for Dexterity builds. After all, the Uchigatana comes packed with quick slashes, the Bleed passive, and extremely deadly Unsheathe weapon skill.

This makes it a particularly potent weapon for chewing through the game’s bosses and even taking down pesky invaders. Just like the Moonveil Katana, the Uchigatana can be tricky to find, especially if you don’t know where to look.

So, if you wish to add this weapon to your collection, then our Elden Ring Uchigatana location guide has you covered.

Uchigatana location in Elden Ring

The Elden Ring Uchigatana is located in the Deathtouched Catacombs, which can be accessed by following the steps outlined below:

Travel through Stormgate .

Head north towards the Warmaster’s Shack .

Once at the shack, simply travel northeast until you reach the Deathtouched Catacombs.

Enter the dungeon and rest at the Site of Grace.

After resting, follow the tunnel into the catacombs and either run past or take down any skeletons that get in your way. Turn right at the very bottom of the stairs and head through the narrow passageway.

Take the next left through the next passage and interact with the body on the ledge to claim the Uchigatana. It’s important to note that this weapon can be dual-wielded, so if you picked the Samurai class, be sure to give this a go.

So, there you have it – everything you need to do to get your hands on the Uchigatana in Elden Ring. Make sure you check out our Elden Ring page for all the latest news and guides.

