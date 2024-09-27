Best Throne and Liberty Dagger build: Best skills, stats, gear & more

There are many unique Dagger builds you can put together in Throne of Liberty, but which are the best? Not only does it depend on the skills and gear you equip, but the secondary weapon you use it with as well.

Compared to the rest of the weapons in Throne of Liberty, the Dagger stands out as one of the best, especially when it’s used as an off-hand.

We’ll go into detail about the best skills, stats, weapons, and armor to use in the best Dagger build in this MMORPG if you’re looking to output the most DPS.

Best Dagger weapon combo build in Throne of Liberty

You can’t just rely on the Dagger alone in a DPS role. Instead, the best Dagger build and weapon combo in Throne of Liberty is Longbow and Dagger. The Longbow is by far the best weapon for DPS users in the current meta, and paired with the Dagger can make for a deadly duo.

Recommended stat priorities

Dexterity Wisdom Perception Strength

Between the four main stats in Throne and Liberty, the Longbow and Dagger build should focus on the Dexterity stat most of all. Dexterity improves your attack speed, critical hit, and evasion. It’ll also add maximum weapon damage for both weapons.

After that, your priorities will be Wisdom, then Perception, and least importantly Strength. Wisdom improves your max mana, mana regen, and cooldown speed. Then there’s Perception, which boosts your hit chance and buff duration.

Best Active, Passive, and Defense skills

When choosing the right Active, Passive, and Defense skills for this Longbow and Dagger build, we’ll be focusing on increasing our critical hit chance and critical damage most of all. We’ll also be giving ourselves ways to hold down enemies for crowd control, as well as bonuses when attacking these Bound enemies.

To stay alive, we’ll also be using skills that can both heal ourselves and the party we’re fighting with. This also goes along with Mana Regen, which we need to cast our skills.

Active skills

Ensnaring Arrow (Longbow): Damages the target while binding them. If it’s a boss that is immune to Bind, it Shackles them instead.

(Longbow): Damages the target while binding them. If it’s a boss that is immune to Bind, it Shackles them instead. Zephyr’s Nock (Longbow): Deals incredible damage with a low mana cost and cooldown. Damage also increases the farther you are from the target.

(Longbow): Deals incredible damage with a low mana cost and cooldown. Damage also increases the farther you are from the target. Deadly Marker (Longbow): Has a high chance to Mark the target. Attacking a Marked target increases your critical hit chances for you and your party members. Also, each crit reduces cooldowns for you and the party.

(Longbow): Has a high chance to Mark the target. Attacking a Marked target increases your critical hit chances for you and your party members. Also, each crit reduces cooldowns for you and the party. Inject Venom (Dagger): Inflicts Poison on your target for damage over time and adds time with each stack.

(Dagger): Inflicts Poison on your target for damage over time and adds time with each stack. Brutal Incision (Dagger): Strikes a target and increases Critical Damage by 20%. Deals more damage against monsters, and Critical Hit Chance boosts massively if the target’s health is below half.

(Dagger): Strikes a target and increases Critical Damage by 20%. Deals more damage against monsters, and Critical Hit Chance boosts massively if the target’s health is below half. Nature’s Blessing (Longbow): Grants Health and Mana Regen to the party while removing the Weaken effect.

(Longbow): Grants Health and Mana Regen to the party while removing the Weaken effect. Decisive Bombardment (Longbow): Deals massive damage to a target, and the effect is enhanced based on the charging time. Also inflicts more damage on monsters, and increases Critical Hit Chance on a hit.

(Longbow): Deals massive damage to a target, and the effect is enhanced based on the charging time. Also inflicts more damage on monsters, and increases Critical Hit Chance on a hit. Camouflage Cloak (Dagger): Stealths you and cancels Bind and Movement Speed reduction debuffs. Your first attack while Stealthed is always a crit.

(Dagger): Stealths you and cancels Bind and Movement Speed reduction debuffs. Your first attack while Stealthed is always a crit. Strafing (Longbow): Fires four arrows to deal damage, with the damage increasing against monsters. You can reuse the skill within three seconds to consume only half of the Mana cost. Also applies Target status to the target for six seconds.

(Longbow): Fires four arrows to deal damage, with the damage increasing against monsters. You can reuse the skill within three seconds to consume only half of the Mana cost. Also applies Target status to the target for six seconds. Vampiric Strike (Dagger): Deals damage to an enemy while restoring some of your own health.

(Dagger): Deals damage to an enemy while restoring some of your own health. Brutal Arrow (Longbow): Drops a single arrow that deals damage to targets within a three-meter radius. Anyone within one meter of the center receives increased damage, and this decreases Brutal Arrow’s cooldown.

(Longbow): Drops a single arrow that deals damage to targets within a three-meter radius. Anyone within one meter of the center receives increased damage, and this decreases Brutal Arrow’s cooldown. Shadow Strike (Dagger): Deals damage to a target from behind and has a chance to Bind and Silence the target. It also inflicts Poison damage.

Passive skills

Rapidfire Stance (Longbow): Standing still will increase your Attack Speed, and your hit chances.

(Longbow): Standing still will increase your Attack Speed, and your hit chances. Destructive Fang (Dagger): When attacking your Poison-afflicted targets, gain the chance to reduce the target’s defenses.

(Dagger): When attacking your Poison-afflicted targets, gain the chance to reduce the target’s defenses. Steady Aim (Longbow): Increases critical hit chances on any Bound or Shackled enemies.

(Longbow): Increases critical hit chances on any Bound or Shackled enemies. Assassin’s Instincts (Dagger): Increases your critical hit chances.

(Dagger): Increases your critical hit chances. Wrathful Edge (Dagger): Increases critical hit damage.

(Dagger): Increases critical hit damage. Earth’s Blessing (Longbow): Increases health regeneration and recovery over time from skills.

(Longbow): Increases health regeneration and recovery over time from skills. Sniper’s Sense (Longbow): Increases critical hit chances and critical damage the farther you are from an enemy.

(Longbow): Increases critical hit chances and critical damage the farther you are from an enemy. Assassin’s Step (Dagger): Defeating an enemy increases Mana Regen and Movement Speed for six seconds. Also, the first skill used within that duration won’t cost any Mana.

Defense skill

Block Blade (Dagger): Defends against attacks. Will regenerate Mana if defending when standing still, and if you’re fast enough Block Blade will switch to Poison Dagger for a period of time. You’re also Stealthed as you regenerate Mana, and the first attack while Stealthed is a crit.

Skill upgrade progression

NCSOFT

You can begin to upgrade skills using Skill Growth Books for both Active and Passive skills to make them go from uncommon to rare, then from rare to epic. Here are the skills you should prioritize upgrading first.

Active skill upgrades

Zephyr’s Nock Decisive Sniping Inject Venom Shadow Strike Ensnaring Arrow Nature’s Blessing

Passive skill upgrades

Assassin’s Instincts Assassin’s Step Steady Aim Sniper’s Sense Earth’s Blessing Rapidfire Stance

Best skill Specialization

At level 15, you’ll begin to earn Skill Specialization points, and each level you gain you’ll earn more of these points. You can use them to upgrade some of your existing skills. Here are the skills you should prioritize specializing in:

Strafing Gale: Applies Gale to the target on a hit and explodes on the 10th stack to deal damage in a three-meter radius. Consecutive Use : Increases use count to two.

Zephyr’s Nock Damage Increase : Attacking a target with the Gale status consumes a Gale stack and inflicts additional damage per stack. Cooldown : Attacking an enemy with a Target stack consumes a Target stack, and its remaining cooldown decreases.

Shadow Strike Range : Increases its range. Effect Accumulation : Applies Thunderclouds on hit enemies.

Ensnaring Arrow Cooldown Reset : Has a chance to reset the Ensnaring Arrow cooldown after killing a target at least 10 meters away from you.

Nature’s Blessing Vitality : While active on a target, they continuously gain extra health, and health regen is boosted. Whirlpool Attribute : Creates a Whirlpool area on your location. While in Whirlpool status, Movement Speed increases.

Inject Venom Duration : Increases duration of Poison or Thunderclouds. Cooldown : Decreases cooldown.

Brutal Arrow Radius Increased : Increases attack range by two meters. Gale Area : Create a Gale Area inflicting damage on the drop locations for five seconds. Explodes on the 10th stack.

Camouflage Cloak Immune to CC : Become immune to crowd control while skill is activated. Cooldown : Cooldown decreases.



Best weapons and gear

Dexerto

Throughout your time in Throne and Liberty, you must collect gear and upgrade it for the best protection. The same goes for your weapons. For now, we’ll cover the best leveling weapons and gear for the start of your journey, which should all be at least uncommon (green) level.

Slot Best Item Stats Attributes Source Head Augmented Leather Headgear Melee Defense: 40

Ranged Defense: 40 Dexterity: +1

Ranged Endurance: +50 – Enemies: Hermit Crab

– Container: Uncommon Headgear Chest

– Craftable Chest Armor Reinforced Buckskin Jerkin Melee Defense: 52

Ranged Defense: 48 Hit Chance: +25

Strength: +1 – Enemies: Imp Lancer, Enchanted Imp Lancer

– Container: Lv.6 Uncommon Top Selection Chest

– Craftable Pants Ironclad Plate Greaves Melee Defense: 42

Ranged Defense: 46 Collison Chance: +18

Critical Hit Chance: +20 – Enemies: Enraged Guardian Spirits of Intelligence, Marsharks, Relic Robber Goblins, Fanged Boars

– Craftable Cloak Cloak of Battle Melee Defense: 16

Ranged Defense: 14 Critical Hit Chance: +35

Health Regen: +7.5 – Enemies: Enraged Guardian Spirits of Intelligence, Infiltration Unit Foot Soldiers, Marsharks, Worker Spiders

– Container: Lv.6 Uncommon Cloak Selection Chest

– Craftable Gloves Armored Suede Bracers Melee Defense: 30

Ranged Defense: 30 Bind Chance: +50

Hit Chance: +5 – Enemies: Infiltration Unit Archers, Enraged Guardian Spirits of Intelligence, Relic Robber Goblins, Marsharks, Acid Ants, Starlight Fireflies

– Container: Uncommon Gloves Chest

– Craftable Boots Augmented Leather Boots Melee Defense: 30

Ranged Defense: 30 Dexterity: +2

Max Health: +35 – Enemies: Enraged Guardian Spirits of Intelligence, Plateau Goats, Relic Robber Goblins, Marsharks, Desert Flowers, Temitran

– Container: Uncommon Shoes Chest

– Craftable Necklace Necklace of Foresight Magic Defense: 60 Mana Regen: +18.75

Ranged Evasion: +40 – Enemies: Enraged Guardian Spirits of Intelligence, Dry Branch Soldiers, Relic Robber Goblins, Marsharks, Benny, Orc Fighters

– Containers: Uncommon Accessory Chest, Lv.6 Uncommon Accessories Chest, Growth Support Chest Lv.10

– Craftable Bracelet Bracelet of Buffering Magic Defense: 60 Ranged Evasion: +60

Weaken Resistance: +18 – Enemies: Enraged Guardian Spirits of Intelligence, Marsharks, Relic Robber Goblins, Deadly Mandrakes

– Container: Uncommon Accessory Chest

– Craftable Ring 1 Ring of Impact Magic Defense: 60 Critical Hit Chance: +25

Health Regen: +15 – Enemies: Grayclaw Sentries, Enraged Guardian Spirits of Intelligence, Excavating Golems, Marhsarks, Gray Lycans, Gray Wolves

– Container: Uncommon Accessory Chest

– Craftable Ring 2 Ring of Precision Magic Defense: 60 Hit Chance: +20

Melee Evasion: +50 – Enemies: Enraged Guardian Spirits of Intelligence, Combat Golems, Relic Robber Goblins, Marsharks, Iron Chestaceans

– Container: Uncommon Accessory Chest

– Craftable Belt Belt of Deftness Magic Defense: 60 Health Regen: +11.25

Ranged Evasion: +60 – Enemies: Enraged Guardian Spirits of Intelligence, Marsharks, Relic Robber Goblins, Benny, Orc Fighters

– Container: Uncommon Accessory Chest

– Craftable Main weapon Hunter Longbow 19-74 Bind Chance: 87

Critical Hit Chance: 20 – Enemies: Skeleton Archers, Giant/Decaying Ravenous Zombies

– Craftable

– Receive after completing Chapter 1 Story Codex

Off-hand weapon Parrying Stilettos 14-39 Hit Chance: 50

Mana Regen: 30 Enemies: Giant/Ancient Crystal Scorpions, Expert Graverobber

Craftable

That was a lot of information, but hopefully, now you’ve figured out the best build for the Dagger weapon class in Throne and Liberty.

