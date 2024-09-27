Ghost of Yotei weapons list: Confirmed & speculated

Ghost of Yotei features some incredibly deadly weapons. From traditional katanas to the arrival of powerful Matchlock Rifles. So, here’s every confirmed weapon so far, and which ones we can expect to see added.

Ghost of Yotei’s announcement trailer was one of the best surprises from September’s State of Play. The sequel takes place in 1603, more than 300 years after the events of Ghost of Tsushima. Aside from the new female protagonist and Hokkaido setting, players can also expect to see the introduction of new weapons.

While the precise cuts of the katana make a fond return, several additions will give our new leading lady, Atsu, the edge over her foes. We can also expect to see several tools used by Jin Sakai featured in the upcoming sequel. So, here’s every weapon that will appear Ghost of Yotei.

All confirmed weapons in Ghost of Yotei

Katana

Sucker Punch Productions Atsu can switch between single-handed and dual-wield stances when using her katanas.

Just like the Ghost of Tsushima himself, Atsu is shown to be proficient in the ways of the blade. However, unlike Jin, she is depicted wielding two katanas, seemingly echoing that of Miyamoto Musashi – a legendary swordsman who was renowned for double-bladed swordsmanship and undefeated duels.

During the Ghost of Yotei trailer, we see Atsu slicing and dicing an enemy ronin, using a flurry of attacks to kill him. It also looks like players will be able to switch between single and double katana combat, giving you a more unique approach to each combat encounter.

Jin’s Way of the Flame mythic ability appears to be making a return as well, with one enemy shown engulfing their katana in fire. Having the ability to use incendiary oil to give your sword slices a fiery buff would certainly be welcomed, especially if you can dual-wield them.

Kusarigama

Sucker Punch Productions The Kusarigama will make its debut in Ghost of Yotei.

Another weapon making its debut is the Kusarigama. This deadly weapon is used by swinging the weighted chain, before unleashing the blade towards your opponent. The Kusarigama can also disarm opponents, with the chain being used to wrap around katanas.

Atsu will likely use this weapon to remove a weak opponent’s weapon, leaving them open to a fatal strike from her katana. We imagine this weapon will deal less damage, but will make up for this with high speed and mobility.

Tanegashima (Matchlock Rifles)

Sucker Punch Productions Matchlock Rifles will bring added lethality to Atsu’s arsenal.

In an interview with the New York Times, creative director Jason Connell revealed that players will “be able to master firearms in addition to melee weapons like the katana.” This will mark a big change for the series, given that Ghost of Tsushima only featured longbows, half bows, and the blowgun.

While we don’t have details on what kinds of firearms will be available in Ghost of Yotei, we know that Tanegashima (Matchlock Rifles) will be present. These ancient firearms were originally brought to the shores of Japan by the Portuguese Empire in 1543, and were utilized by both samurai and ashigaru (foot soldiers) in battle.

Given that Atsu’s journey takes place in 1603, such firearms would be present in Japan during this period. We get a brief glimpse of a Matchlock Rifle towards the end of the announcement trailer, where Atsu can seen aiming at something off-camera.

With the game also being set in Hokkaido, we can expect to run into some pretty fearsome predators. Everything from brown bears and wolves can be found in this region, so having something that packs a bigger punch will be useful.

Speculated returning & new weapons

Bow

Sucker Punch Productions The bow will still be useful for those all-important stealthy takedowns.

While the Tanegashima may be the popular option for taking down heavily armored samurai, the half bow and longbow will be the go-to stealth option. Despite the introduction of firearms, bows were still widely used during the Edo period. We expect Atsu will be able to switch between both rifle and bow when tackling the threats across Hokkaido.

Shuriken

The Shuriken was a fan favorite in Ghost of Tsushima thanks to its ability to stealthily take down foes and distract nearby enemies. Jin famously used them when infiltrating enemy castles and encampments, enabling him to cut down his enemies before they could even react.

Given the first game focused on both stealth and more direct combat, it’s fair to speculate that Shurikens will make a return in Ghost of Yotei.

Black powder bomb

With firearms being more widely used in Japan during Atsu’s tale, we expect the black powder bomb to make a return. This deadly explosive was particularly useful when fighting grouped enemies, killing and knocking down all those that get caught within its blast radius.

We imagine Atsu will be familiar with these explosives and will be no stranger to their destructive power.

Smoke Bombs

Sucker Punch Productions Sometimes the best approach to combat is to hide your intentions.

A staple of any stealthy shinobi’s kit, the smoke bomb is a great tool for both confusing your enemies and hiding your actions. The smoke bomb was incredibly useful in Ghost of Tsushima, particularly when raiding enemy camps. After all, if a location lacks viable cover, why not create it yourself?

Naginata

As noted by Senior Communications Manager Andrew Goldfarb, Ghost of Yotei’s new setting gives devs “the opportunity to introduce new mechanics, gameplay improvements, and even new weapons.” One such weapon that we could see make its debut is the Naginata.

While it saw less use in the Edo period, the Naginta was still utilized by samurai, ashigaru, warrior monks, and famously Onna-musha (female warriors). Whether Atsu herself will be able to wield one remains to be seen, but she could come across enemies that have mastered this weapon type.

While it saw less use in the Edo period, the Naginta was still utilized by samurai, ashigaru, warrior monks, and famously Onna-musha (female warriors). Whether Atsu herself will be able to wield one remains to be seen, but she could come across enemies that have mastered this weapon type.