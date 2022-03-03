How to beat Godfrey / Hoarah Loux in Elden Ring

Your second boss battle with Godfrey in Elden Ring is much tougher than the first. Here’s how to defeat Godfrey and his Hoarah Loux form.

It turns out that there’s much more to Godfrey, the First Elden Lord, in Elden Ring. Throughout the game you’ve been hearing about him and a Tarnished champion called Hoarah Loux, the chieftain of the badlands. As it happens, Godfrey is Hoarah Loux, or went by this name long ago.

As you approach the final few bosses in Elden Ring, you start to learn about who they are. Hoarah Loux was a powerful human warlord that married the Goddess Marika and fathered the demi-gods you’ve been picking off throughout Elden Ring. In your second battle with Godfrey, he channels his inner warrior and once again becomes Hoarah Loux.

Where to find Godfrey in Elden Ring

The second battle with Godfrey takes place near the Elden Throne in the arena where you fought Morgott the Omen King, so it’s a short walk from where you last fought Godfrey, only this time he’s not bathed in golden light, and will engage you in conversation.

The nature of the scene, and when you tackle this boss fight largely depends on your actions throughout the game. What’s happening to the Erd Tree during the scene will be a giveaway.

How to beat Godfrey

This battle with Godfrey will be very similar to the first encounter, only this time he’ll have back-up from his spirit lion Serosh. While Serosh doesn’t fight you directly, he’s fused to Godfrey’s back and serves as a powerful buff after the boss does his war-cry.

Use the same strategy you used during the first battle, let him swing his combos and counter-attack once he’s vulnerable. His jumping attacks are well telegraphed and easily avoided. When he lands, move in for the attack.

Once you get him to half-health, a cutscene will play. Godfrey will dismiss Serosh and throw down his armor and weapons. He’ll then continue to fight you with his bare hands as human warlord, rather than a golden god.

How to beat Hoarah Loux

Hoarah Loux is a completely different ballgame from Godfrey in terms of ferocity and speed. The good news though is that he’ll still only have half a health bar and won’t regenerate it like most bosses do in their second stage.

If you didn’t summon your Spirit Ash during the first stage, now is the time to do it. Although spirits already summoned should continue to fight after the cutscene.

Most of Hoarah Loux’s attacks are big stomps and lunges, they do massive damage, but can be avoided easily. He also leaves himself open for several frames after each, meaning you can land a few hits on him before he recovers.

Don’t get too greedy though, or he’ll take advantage and put you on the defensive. Instead, keep moving and circling him until there’s an opportunity to strike. Magic and ranged users should also adopt this strategy, but take extra care not to get caught by him.

So, that’s how you take down Godfrey / Hoarah Loux in Elden Ring. Make sure you check out our Elden Ring page for all the latest news and guides.

