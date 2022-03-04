Elden Ring Radagon guide: How to beat the Elden Beast

Before you can retrieve the Elden Ring and remake the world as you see fit, you’ll need to get past the game’s final bosses. Here’s how to beat Radagon and the Elden Beast.

Once you arrive at the Elden Ring, a cutscene will play in which you’ll learn the shocking truth about Queen Marika and her consort Radagon – and without a word being spoken. It soon becomes clear that you’re in for one final, epic showdown with the game’s surviving deities. However, their era is over, and it is time for a new Elden Lord.

Elden Ring’s final boss is split into two phases: First, you’ll need to defeat Radagon in combat. Then, you’ll need to defeat a manifestation of the Elden Ring itself known as the Elden Beast. Once both have been defeated, you can then enjoy the game’s ending.

The ending you get depends on your actions throughout your journey, and what you choose to do once the Elden Ring is in your possession. Here’s how to beat Radagon and take it.

Contents

Where to find Radagon in Elden Ring

Once you’ve defeated Queen Marika’s first husband, Godfrey/Hoarah Loux, you’ll then get to proceed through a glowing door that appears. Radagon, her current husband, will be waiting for you here, along with Marika herself.

You can progress straight to this final fight if you like, but we advise you to heal at the Site of Grace first. You can even return to the Roundtable Hold to make sure you’re fully prepared for this final confrontation with gods and monsters.

How to beat Radagon of the Golden Order in Elden Ring

Radagon will wield his golden hammer in this battle and each of his attacks will resemble a blacksmith’s strikes in a forge. His movements allude to his obsession with repairing the Elden Ring, to fix the fractured world. Knowing this makes the battle easier, as it helps you predict how and where Radagon will strike.

His attacks aren’t always meant to connect with you, as sometimes he’ll strike the ground instead which causes AOE damage for those nearby. Don’t try to just dodge him – avoid the area he strikes instead. Learning his patterns will help you to see the openings for an attack.

Radagon’s strikes reach a wide area, but he’s generally quite easy to avoid. Ranged and magic users will simply need to keep a safe distance from him while they pummel him with attacks, but dodge when he moves closer. Melee fighters should try to circle around him and attack his rear while he gears up for, or recovers from, an attack animation.

This boss and his second phase both inflict Holy damage so make sure you bring buffs against this. We’d also advise you to save your Spirt Summons for phase 2.

How to defeat the Elden Beast in Elden Ring

Once you reduce Radagon’s health to zero, a cutscene will play out in which he’s consumed by the Elden Ring, becoming the Elden Beast. This Lovecraftian nightmare will likely make fans of Bloodborne grin from ear to ear, that is until he starts pelting you with Holy attacks.

The Elden Beast’s attacks do massive AOE damage and the surface area is even wider than Radagon’s. His Cosmic Breath attack is particularly dangerous if you get caught up in it. The good news is he telegraphs each attack very clearly, meaning players have lots of time to dodge and run to safety.

If he summons the Elden Ring to appear above your head, run away as quickly as you can. This homing attack can end the battle in one hit if you’ve not adequately leveled your health. This is by far the most deadly attack in his arsenal.

Taking the fight to him

The Elden Beast has a glowing spot on his stomach which, if attacked, will cause extra damage. This weak spot can be targeted by ranged players, but this is a risky strategy for melee users.

That being said, being close to the Elden Beast can sometimes be safer than being far away. It’s a good way to avoid his ranged attacks, but it’s also easy to be caught up in AOE damage.

Ranged fighters will likely have an easier time in this boss than melee players. Those using close quarter weapons should try to stay near to the boss and keep attacking. Fighting too defensively will make this battle very one-sided.

It will mostly be just you running away from him, meaning it’s likely to go on a while. There are plenty of openings to attack the Elden Beast before and after his attacks, so learn to spot them, then take full advantage.

Further tips

We’d advise using your Spirit Ash now, as your summonable allies will draw his attention and fire while you can focus on dealing damage.

We’d also advise using elite summons like the Mimic Tear. This creates an AI clone of yourself, complete with all your stats that is surprisingly reliable and useful against a tough boss.

So, that's how you defeat the Radagon and the Elden Beast in Elden Ring.

