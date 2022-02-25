How to beat Godrick the Grafted in Elden Ring

Godrick the Grafted is the first demigod boss in Elden Ring and your first obstacle to becoming Elden Lord. Here’s how to defeat Godrick.

The aim of the Tarnished in Elden Ring is to hunt down the demigod children of the goddess Marika, destroy them, and take their Elden Ring shards. Godrick the Grafted is the first of these, but he’s not going to go down without a fight or hand over his shard willingly.

Godrick is the Lord of Stormveil Castle and will need to be defeated to continue the story. Once he is, the game’s world opens up in a number of ways and Elden Ring’s adventure truly begins. Here’s where to find Godrick the Grafted in Elden Ring, and how to defeat him.

How to find Godrick the Grafted

Godrick is relatively easy to find if you follow the game’s main story campaign. Simply progress through Stormveil Castle until you reach the fog gate that’s guarded by a giant troll and two Exile Knights,

There’s a Site of Grace in a secluded cell to the right, outside of Godrick’s arena. So, make sure you heal and tool up before you head in to face him.

NPC summon support

It’s possible to summon the friendly NPC Nepheli to fight Godrick at your side. Her summon sign can be found right outside the fog gate and she can be a useful ally.

Her damage output isn’t great, but she’ll draw half of Godrick’s attention, allowing you to score some shots against him. You can also bring your Spirit Summons into the battle for more allies.

To summon Nepheli, you first need to find her and exhaust her dialogue. She can be found in a room off the road outside Godrick’s arena, where the path curves towards him.

Summoning Nepheli is completely optional, but we’d recommend speaking to her even if you don’t summon her to continue her questline.

How to defeat Godrick the Grafted

Fortunately, Godrick isn’t as difficult as Margit the Fell because he doesn’t have that character’s speed. However, he’s still incredibly aggressive and powerful and can kill even the most skilled player in just a couple of hits.

In the first phase of the fight, Godrick will wildly swing his axe around leaving little openings for him to be hit before you’ll need to dodge. After his combo, he’ll swing his axe down vertically into the ground and this will take him a few seconds to recover. So hit him with everything you’ve got, then get out of there.

His axe swings are deadly and cover a lot of ground, so melee fighters will need to stay on their toes. Ranged fighters simply need to keep their distance and attack him from afar. Don’t let him get close, as getting caught in his combo will likely mean death.

Second phase

In the second phase of the boss fight, Godrick will grab a dead dragon and inherit the ability to breathe fire. These attacks do major AOE fire damage, so, if you have any gear that provides buffs against fire, now is the time to equip them. Or before the fight begins ideally.

It’s imperative to avoid this dragon fire, as it can insta-kill weaker players and has ridiculous range. So, stay mobile and take potshots when you can. When you do enough damage to Godrick, he’ll stagger, and you can move in for a critical attack.