How to beat Stonedigger Troll in Elden Ring

Stonedigger Troll is an optional boss in Elden Ring that players will encounter as they make their way through Limgrave. Here’s how you can defeat this rocky beast and claim a victory with ease.

The Stonedigger Troll is one of the first optional bosses Elden Ring players will come across when venturing through the Lands Between. This monolithic titan delivers colossal hits with its Great Club, crushing any Tarnished that dare to cross it.

While the sheer size of the Stonedigger Troll may be enough to put off many adventurers, it’s worth putting in the effort to beat it. This is especially true if you wish to claim Runes to upgrade your character and prepare yourself for late-game fights.

However, if you’re having difficulty killing the game’s mighty foe, then our Stonedigger Troll guide will help you crush this rocky giant for good.

Stonedigger Troll location in Elden Ring

The Stonedigger Troll is located in the depths of the Limgrave Tunnels in Limgrave. This cavernous area is filled with enemies, many of which are mining the walls in search of rare resources.

Simply creep up to these creatures and backstab them for quick kills. Once you reach the bottom of the Limgrave Tunnels, open to large wooden gates to reveal the Stonedigger Troll boss arena.

How to beat the Stonedigger Troll in Elden Ring

The Stonedigger Troll may deal a lot of damage when it lands a hit, but due to its overall size, this boss is on the slower side. In fact, dodging its Great Club is fairly simple as long as you have enough stamina.

When you first enter the arena, the Stonedigger Troll will be in the center of the room. This gives you the perfect opportunity to barrage it with ranged attacks, spells, and summon a Spirit.

Once you’ve done the above, you’ll want to roll under its legs and begin attacking the troll from behind. Stick to one of the troll’s legs and constantly hit it with any melee attacks, dodging towards the opposite leg just as it’s about to stomp.

If you’ve done enough damage, the Stonedigger Troll will topple over, giving you enough time to run over to its head to deliver a high-damage stab. As soon as the rocky giant gets up, continue switching between its legs, avoiding any leg stomps and using the roll to dodge the club swings.

If you’re a ranged class, then you’ll want to continuously keep your distance, and attack only when the troll misses one of its mighty club slams. If you follow these tips outlined above, you should be able to take down the Stonedigger Troll with ease.

So, there you have it, all the tips and tricks you need to beat the Stonedigger Troll in Elden Ring. Make sure you check out our Elden Ring page for all the latest news and guides.

