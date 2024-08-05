Every change coming to EA FC 25 Ultimate Team

EA pulled out all of the stops for FC 25 Ultimate Team, adding 5v5 matches, changing how players build their squads with FC IQ, and improving the Rivals experience.

The new 5v5 Rush game mode provides a refreshing new experience for players who want something different than the competitive environment of Rivals and Champs. Players use their favorite cards in a quick pick-up and play matches with friends.

Meanwhile, FC IQ removes work rates and removes them with player roles. Combined with manager presets that emulate their preferences, players have more control over how their team attacks and defends.

Article continues after ad

EA listened to community feedback and made a few quality-of-life changes, including creating a separate storage area for duplicate player items, reducing the number of checkpoints in Rivals, bringing back relegation, and removing contracts.

Let’s jump right into what players should expect from these new features.

All changes in EA FC 25 Ultimate Team

Rush

EA Sports

Rush is a 5v5 experience, including AI-controlled goalkeepers, allowing you to either team up with three other friends or drop in as a solo player and get matched up with other players. Bring your favorite player to control and your teams’ choices will contribute towards earning Rush Points.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

FC IQ

EA Sports

FC IQ overhauls tactics to deliver greater control over your team’s strategy, both on and off the ball in 11v11 Football Ultimate Team matches. A new AI model, powered by real-world data, influences player tactics through all-new Player Roles

Manager Items also now come with Tactical Presets, which you can use to emulate some of your favorite real-world tactical setups.

NEW STADIUM & MATCH EXPERIENCE

The Ultimate Team match experience is fully refreshed thanks to newly designed stadiums and more engaging live broadcasting sequences. New presentation elements highlight lineup decisions and both teams’ unique players. Larger away sections allow you to bring more of the home stadium experience on the road.

Article continues after ad

COSMETIC EVOLUTIONS

EA Sports

The Player Item shell has always held the spotlight in Football Ultimate Team™, but now you can make it your own in unique ways. Upgrade Player Item shells with all-new cosmetic Evolutions: add more breakouts and modify embellishment components such as backgrounds, borders, and SFX.