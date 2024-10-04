How to complete EA FC 25 Nico Williams RTTK SBC: Solution and cost

How to complete EA FC 25 Nico Williams RTTK SBC: Solution and costDexerto
The Nico Williams Road to the Knockouts Squad Building Challenge in EA FC 25 is expensive, but is worth it if you want one of the most explosive wingers in Ultimate Team.
La Liga fans have plenty to be excited about in EA FC 25 Ultimate Team. Players can complete the Lamine Yamal Player of the Month SBC. In addition, the second RTTK promo team featured Barcelona star Ronald Araujo as one of the new cards available.
For the cherry on top, there is a Nico Williams SBC that all Spanish league fans should consider finishing.
How much does the Nico Williams SBC cost?
Depending on price fluctuation, expect to pay around 546,250 Coins for the POTM SBC. This SBC will expire on Oct. 17. All prices come via the EA FC 25 stats site FUTBIN.
How to complete the Nico Williams SBC
Here are the cheapest solutions for the Nico Williams RTTK SBC in EA FC 25. Since there are two 87-rated squads, we included the most affordable possible option that can be repeated twice.
Spain
- Mane (84 OVR)
- Kirby (84 OVR)
- Gundogan (87 OVR)
- Osimhen (87 OVR)
- Rice (87 OVR)
- Guirassy (84 OVR)
- Vlahovic (84 OVR)
- Viggosdottir (84 OVR)
- Aleix Garcia (84 OVR)
- Alexander-Arnold (86 OVR)
- Pajor (87 OVR)
La Liga
- Ruben Neves (84 OVR)
- Osimhen (87 OVR)
- Alexander-Arnold (86 OVR)
- Sabitzer (84 OVR)
- Viggosdottir (84 OVR)
- Gundogan (87 OVR)
- Buchanan (84 OVR)
- Pajor (87 OVR)
- Dani Olmo (84 OVR)
- Rice (87 OVR)
- Dallman (84 OVR)
Top Form
- Popp (87 OVR)
- Aleix Garcia (84 OVR)
- Osimhen (87 OVR)
- Gundogan (87 OVR)
- Ake (84 OVR)
- Campbell (84 OVR)
- Rice (87 OVR)
- Dufour (86 OVR IF)
- Ruben Neves (84 OVR)
- Guirassy (84 OVR)
- White (84 OVR)
87-Rated Squad
- Endler (88 OVR)
- Girelli (85 OVR)
- Oblak (88 OVR)
- Gundogan (87 OVR)
- Palhinha (85 OVR)
- Milinkovic-Savic (85 OVR)
- Reiten (88 OVR)
- Stones (85 OVR)
- Ruben Dias (88 OVR)
- Huth (85 OVR)
- Bruno Guimaraes (85 OVR)
88-Rated Squad
- Donnarumma (89 OVR)
- Gabriel (86 OVR)
- Carvajal (86 OVR)
- Mapi Leon (89 OVR)
- Odegaard (89 OVR)
- Oblak (88 OVR)
- Alexander Arnold (86 OVR)
- Kimmich (86 OVR)
- Tah (86 OVR)
- Hegerberg (89 OVR)
- Grimaldo (86 OVR)
SBC Requirements
Spain
- Number of players from Spain: Min. One
- Team Rating: Min. 86
- Number of players in the squad: 11
Estimated cost: 56,000 Coins
Completion reward: Jumbo Gold Pack
La Liga
- Number of players from La Liga: Min. One
- Team Rating: Min. 86
- Number of players in the squad: 11
Estimated cost: 56,000 Coins
Completion reward: Jumbo Gold Pack
Top Form
- Number of TOTW players Min. One
- Team Rating: Min. 86
- Number of players in the squad: 11
Estimated cost: 64,450 Coins
Completion reward: Premium Mixed Players Pack
87-Rated Squad x2
- Team Rating: Min. 87
- Number of players in the squad: 11
Estimated cost: 95,500 Coins
Completion reward: Prime Electrum Players Pack
88-Rated Squad
- Number of players from Argentina: Min. One
- Squad Rating: 83
- Number of players in the squad: 11
Estimated cost: 153,350 Coins
Completion reward: Mega Pack
That’s all you need to know to complete EA FC 25 POTM Lamine Yamal SBC. For more, check out our guides on the best formations to dominate Ultimate Team and the best teams to use in Career mode.