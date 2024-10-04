How to complete EA FC 25 Nico Williams RTTK SBC: Solution and cost

The Nico Williams Road to the Knockouts Squad Building Challenge in EA FC 25 is expensive, but is worth it if you want one of the most explosive wingers in Ultimate Team.

La Liga fans have plenty to be excited about in EA FC 25 Ultimate Team. Players can complete the Lamine Yamal Player of the Month SBC. In addition, the second RTTK promo team featured Barcelona star Ronald Araujo as one of the new cards available.

For the cherry on top, there is a Nico Williams SBC that all Spanish league fans should consider finishing.

How much does the Nico Williams SBC cost?

Depending on price fluctuation, expect to pay around 546,250 Coins for the POTM SBC. This SBC will expire on Oct. 17. All prices come via the EA FC 25 stats site FUTBIN.

How to complete the Nico Williams SBC

Here are the cheapest solutions for the Nico Williams RTTK SBC in EA FC 25. Since there are two 87-rated squads, we included the most affordable possible option that can be repeated twice.

Spain

Mane (84 OVR)

Kirby (84 OVR)

Gundogan (87 OVR)

Osimhen (87 OVR)

Rice (87 OVR)

Guirassy (84 OVR)

Vlahovic (84 OVR)

Viggosdottir (84 OVR)

Aleix Garcia (84 OVR)

Alexander-Arnold (86 OVR)

Pajor (87 OVR)

La Liga

Ruben Neves (84 OVR)

Osimhen (87 OVR)

Alexander-Arnold (86 OVR)

Sabitzer (84 OVR)

Viggosdottir (84 OVR)

Gundogan (87 OVR)

Buchanan (84 OVR)

Pajor (87 OVR)

Dani Olmo (84 OVR)

Rice (87 OVR)

Dallman (84 OVR)

Top Form

Popp (87 OVR)

Aleix Garcia (84 OVR)

Osimhen (87 OVR)

Gundogan (87 OVR)

Ake (84 OVR)

Campbell (84 OVR)

Rice (87 OVR)

Dufour (86 OVR IF)

Ruben Neves (84 OVR)

Guirassy (84 OVR)

White (84 OVR)

87-Rated Squad

Endler (88 OVR)

Girelli (85 OVR)

Oblak (88 OVR)

Gundogan (87 OVR)

Palhinha (85 OVR)

Milinkovic-Savic (85 OVR)

Reiten (88 OVR)

Stones (85 OVR)

Ruben Dias (88 OVR)

Huth (85 OVR)

Bruno Guimaraes (85 OVR)

88-Rated Squad

Donnarumma (89 OVR)

Gabriel (86 OVR)

Carvajal (86 OVR)

Mapi Leon (89 OVR)

Odegaard (89 OVR)

Oblak (88 OVR)

Alexander Arnold (86 OVR)

Kimmich (86 OVR)

Tah (86 OVR)

Hegerberg (89 OVR)

Grimaldo (86 OVR)

SBC Requirements

Spain

Number of players from Spain: Min. One

Min. One Team Rating: Min. 86

Min. 86 Number of players in the squad: 11

Estimated cost: 56,000 Coins

Completion reward: Jumbo Gold Pack

La Liga

Number of players from La Liga: Min. One

Min. One Team Rating: Min. 86

Min. 86 Number of players in the squad: 11

Estimated cost: 56,000 Coins

Completion reward: Jumbo Gold Pack

Top Form

Number of TOTW players Min. One

Min. One Team Rating: Min. 86

Min. 86 Number of players in the squad: 11

Estimated cost: 64,450 Coins

Completion reward: Premium Mixed Players Pack

87-Rated Squad x2

Team Rating: Min. 87

Min. 87 Number of players in the squad: 11

Estimated cost: 95,500 Coins

Completion reward: Prime Electrum Players Pack

88-Rated Squad

Number of players from Argentina: Min. One

Min. One Squad Rating: 83

83 Number of players in the squad: 11

Estimated cost: 153,350 Coins

Completion reward: Mega Pack

That’s all you need to know to complete EA FC 25 POTM Lamine Yamal SBC. For more, check out our guides on the best formations to dominate Ultimate Team and the best teams to use in Career mode.