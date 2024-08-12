All EA FC 25 ICONs & FUT Heroes revealed and leaked so far

EA FC 25 introduces 13 Heroes to Ultimate Team, and rumors suggest there will also be a star-studded cast of new ICONS.

Rush in FC 25 provides a new game mode for players to use their favorite Heroes and ICONS, as they can take one card and use it in 5v5 matches.

What’s more, the upcoming title adds Icons to Career mode, as you can take a legend and see how they would perform in the modern game.

Article continues after ad

With that in mind, let’s jump right into what new Hero and ICON cards are coming to EA Sports’ title.

Every new Hero in EA FC 25

EA Sports

Eden Hazard

Jamie Carragher

Jaap Stam

Yaya Touré (Returning Hero)

Tim Howard

Laura Georges

Maicon

Guti

Fara Williams

Ze Roberto

Celia Sasic

Marek Hamsik

Mohammed Noor

Blaise Matuidi

After spending seven years as a blue, Eden Hazard will always be remembered as a club legend. During his tenure, Hazard won two Premier League titles, an FA Cup, two Europa League titles, and won Chelsea Player of the Year four times.

The dynamic winger will be one of the best Heroes to use, and we expect to see him in many starting 11s.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Jamie Carragher fulfilled every soccer fan’s dream by making over 700 appearances for his boyhood club. With Liverpool, Carragher’s crowning achievement was winning a Champions League trophy.

A hero for club and country, Tim Howard is widely recognized as one of the best American soccer players ever. Howard helped lead the Toffies to a memorable FC Cup victory and is the most capped goalkeeper of all-time for the United States men’s national team with 121 appearances.

Article continues after ad

During a magical six-year run at Inter Milan, Maicon emerged as one of the best right-backs in the world, and the Brazilian will be a must-use card in Ultimate Team.

Celia Sasic Capped off her career with a Golden Boot in the 2015 World Cup and went down as one of the best goal-scorers in German history. Remember Sasic scored the game-winning goal to deliver Frankfurt a Women’s Champions League title and is forever a club legend.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

EA FC 25 leaked ICONS

Buffon

Bale

Angerer

Foudy

Pichon

Miyama

Schelin

That’s everything we know about Hero and ICON cards in EA FC 25 so far. For more, check out our guide on everything coming to Ultimate Team.