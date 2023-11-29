EA FC 24: How to complete Thunderstruck Lee Kang-in SBC – Solution & cost

Here’s an overview of how to complete the Black Friday Thunderstruck Lee Kang-in SBC in EA FC 24 Football Ultimate Team.

On November 29, EA Sports continued the Thunderstruck promo with a fresh Squad Building Challenge.

Football Ultimate Team players now have a chance to get an 86 OVR card of PSG LW Lee Kang-in, one with four PlayStyles and 4-Star Skill Moves.

Here’s a look at how EA FC 24 players can complete the Thunderstruck Lee Kang-in SBC.

EA Sports

SBC Requirements

There are two teams that need to be completed in order to complete the Thunderstruck Lee Kang-in SBC in EA FC 24.

Here’s a look at all the requirements for the two:

Top Form

TOTW players: Min. 1

Team Overall Rating: Min. 82 OVR

Reward: Small Prime Electrum Players Pack

Ligue 1

Ligue 1 players: Min. 1

Team Overall Rating: Min. 83 OVR

Reward: Small Prime Mixed Players Pack

How to complete SBC

Here are solutions for the Thunderstruck Lee Kang-in SBC:

Top Form

TOTW ST Nikola Vasic (83 OVR)

LW Jadon Sancho (82 OVR)

CB Katie Lind (82 OVR)

LM Vincenzo Grifo (82 OVR)

LW Melvine Malard (82 OVR)

LB Raphael Guerreiro (82 OVR)

LW Dusan Tadic (82 OVR)

GK Kasper Schmeichel (81 OVR)

CM Daphne Corboz (81 OVR)

CB Yeray (81 OVR)

RW Marcus Edwards (80 OVR)

This part of the Thunderstruck Lee Kang-in SBC will cost around 50,000 Coins.

Ligue 1

GK Pauline Peyraud-Magnin (83 OVR)

CDM Guido Rodriguez (83 OVR)

LB Luke Shaw (83 OVR)

ST Dusan Vlahovic (83 OVR)

CM Sophie Schmidt (83 OVR)

RW Marco Asensio (83 OVR)

ST Patrik Schick (83 OVR)

CB Alessio Romagnoli (83 OVR)

CB Glodis Viggósdóttir (83 OVR)

LM Vincenzo Grifo (82 OVR)

CB Katie Lind (82 OVR)

This part costs around 14,000 Coins.

In total, expect to pay approximately 65,000 Coins (per FUTBIN) for the Thunderstruck Lee Kang-in SBC, but that could change depending on market fluctuation.

This SBC will expire on December 13, 2023.

