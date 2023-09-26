EA FC 24: How to complete Squad Foundations Estefania Banini SBC – Solution & cost

For those who want to add 85 OVR Squad Foundations Estefania Banini in EA FC 24, here’s how to complete this SBC and add the Atletico midfielder to the team.

Several Squad Foundations SBCs went live during the early access of EA FC 24.

One of those was an 85 OVR card of Ajax ST Chuba Akpom, and on September 26, an 85 OVR player item of Liga F CM Estefania Banini (Atletico de Madrid) was released to FUT players.

Here’s how to complete the Squad Foundations Estefania Banini SBC, including the cost and solutions.

SBC Requirements

There are two teams that need to completed in order to get the Squad Foundations Banini. Here’s a look at all the requirements for the two:

84-Rated Squad

Team Overall Rating: Min. 84 OVR

Reward: Small Electrum Players Pack

85-Rated Squad

Team Overall Rating: Min. 85 OVR

Reward: Small Rare Gold Players Pack

Both lineups require eleven players.

How to complete SBC

Here are solutions for the Squad Foundations Estefania Banini SBC:

84-Rated Squad

CM Luis Alberto (84 OVR)

ST Eugenie Le Sommer (84 OVR)

CDM Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (84 OVR)

CDM Fabinho (84 OVR)

CAM Stanislav Lobotka (84 OVR)

CDM Koke (84 OVR)

GK Koen Casteels (84 OVR)

CDM Desiree Scott (84 OVR)

GK Jane Campbell (84 OVR)

CDM Pernille Harder (84 OVR)

LB Andrea Medina (79 OVR)

This part of this SBC will cost 18,000 Coins.

85-Rated Squad

CAM Lina Magull (87 OVR)

ST Ewa Pajor (87 OVR)

GK Koen Castells (84 OVR)

GK Jane Campbell (84 OVR)

CM Luis Alberto (84 OVR)

CDM Pernille Harder (84 OVR)

ST Eugenie Le Sommer (84 OVR)

CDM Fabinho (84 OVR)

CDM Desiree Scott (84 OVR)

CAM Stanislav Lobotka (84 OVR)

CDM Koke (84 OVR)

This collection of players will cost about 40,000 Coins. In total, expect to pay around 60,000 Coins for the Squad Foundations Estefania Banini, depending on price fluctuation.

Prices via FUTBIN. This SBC will expire on October 26.

Be sure to check out more of Dexerto’s EA Sports FC 24 content.

