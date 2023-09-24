EA FC 24: How to complete Squad Foundations Chuba Akpom SBC: Solution & cost

During the early access of EA FC 24, a Squad Foundations that features an 85 OVR card of Chuba Akpom became available via SBC. Here’s how to complete the SBC, and the cost needed to get it done.

English football fans that want to build a national theme team have had a fair amount of options in the early goings of EA FC 24.

Not only did EA release a POTM James Maddison in the first week of the game’s launch, but also an 85 OVR Squad Foundations card of Ajax ST Chuba Akpom.

Here’s how to complete the Squad Foundations Chuba Akpom SBC, including the cost and solutions.

Electronic Arts

SBC Requirements

There are two teams that need to completed in order to get the Squad Foundations Akpom. Here’s a look at all the requirements for the two:

England

England players: Min. 1

Team Overall Rating: Min. 84 OVR

Reward: Small Electrum Players Pack

86-Rated Squad

Team Overall Rating: Min. 86 OVR

Reward: Jumbo Gold Pack

Both lineups require eleven players.

How to complete SBC

Here are solutions for the Squad Foundations Chuba Akpom SBC:

England

CB Matthias Ginter (84 OVR)

CDM Ruben Neves (84 OVR)

CDM Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (84 OVR)

CDM Fabinho (84 OVR)

CAM Julian Brandt (84 OVR)

CDM Koke (84 OVR)

GK Koen Casteels (84 OVR)

CDM Desiree Scott (84 OVR)

GK Jane Campbell (84 OVR)

CB Paulina Dudek (84 OVR)

CDM Kalvin Phillips (79 OVR)

This part of this SBC will only cost 14,000 Coins.

86-Rated Squad

CM Luka Modric (87 OVR)

CDM Lena Oberdorft (87 OVR)

ST Lautaro Martinez (87 OVR)

RB Lucy Bronze (87 OVR)

CM Kim Little (86 OVR)

CB Matthias Ginter (84 OVR)

CDM Ruben Neves (84 OVR)

CDM Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (84 OVR)

CDM Desiree Scott (84 OVR)

GK Jane Campbell (84 OVR)

CB Paulina Dudek (84 OVR)

This collection of players will cost about 60,000 Coins. In total, expect to pay around 75,000 Coins for the Squad Foundations Akpom, depending on price fluctuation.

Prices via FUTBIN. This SBC will expire on October 24.

