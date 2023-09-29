EA FC 24: How to complete RTTK Bruno Guimaraes SBC – Solution & cost

Road to the Knockouts started in EA FC 24, and Bruno Guimarares arrived as the first SBC to complete. Here is everything you need to know about adding the Brazilian to your Ultimate Team midfield.

Newcastle United qualified for the Champions League for the first time since 2003/04 after finishing in fourth place in 2022/23. The football gods didn’t look too kindly on the Magpies, handing them a Champions League group of AC Milan, Borussia Dortmund, and PSG. Despite that, Newcastle took a trip to Milan and ground out a 0-0 draw in front of a packed San Siro.

Bruno Guimaraes earned himself an SBC card in the EA FC 24 RTTK promo to celebrate Newcastle’s achievement of reaching the famous European competition again. It will be a tall task for the Brazilian to earn both performance-based upgrades, but here is everything you need to know about completing the challenge.

FUTBIN

Guimaraes SBC Requirements and Solutions

Completing this challenge requires four different squads. Here are the requirements for the RTTK Guimaraes SBC in EA FC 24:

Brazil

Number of players from Brazil: Min 1

Squad rating: Min 85

Number of players in the squad: 11

Reward: Jumbo Gold Pack

Solution:

LW: Lobotka (Napoli)

ST: Carrasco (Al-Shabab)

RW: Fishlock (OL Reign)

CM: Smalling (Roma)

CM: Dabritz (Lyon)

CM: Martinez (Inter)

LB: Martens (PSG)

CB: Russo (Arsenal)

CB: Lukaku (Roma)

RB: Fabinho (Al-Ittihad)

GK: Sandra Panos (FC Barcelona)

Premier League

Number of players from Premier League: Min 1

Squad rating: Min 86

Number of players in the squad: 11

Reward: Rare Gold Pack

Solution:

LW: Dabritz (Lyon)

ST: Hojbjerg (Tottenham)

RW: Lobotka (Napoli)

CM: Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool)

CDM: Magull (Bayern)

CM: Martinez (Inter)

LB: Mead (Arsenal)

CB: Ginter (Freiburg)

CB: Pajor (Wolfsburg)

RB: Bixby (Portland Thorns)

GK: Lukaku (Roma)

86-Rated Squad

Squad rating: Min 86

Number of players in the squad: 11

Reward: Rare Gold Pack

Solution:

LW: Mead (Arsenal)

ST: Pajor (Wolfsburg)

RW: Bronze (Barcelona)

CM: Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool)

CAM: Ilestedt (Arsenal)

CM: Martens (PSG)

LB: Kingsbury (Washington Spirit)

CB: Ruben Neves (Al Hilal)

CB: Sandra Panos (Barcelona)

RB: Muller (Bayern)

GK: Nnadozie (Paris FC)

87-Rated Squad

Squad rating: Min 87

Number of players in the squad: 11

Reward: Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

Solution:

LW: Modric (Real Madrid)

ST: Silva (Man City)

RW: Kimmich (Bayern)

CM: Irene Paredes (Barcelona)

CAM: Kingsbury (Washington Spirt)

CM: Prasnikar (Eintracht Frankfurt)

LB: Ruben Neves (Al Hilal)

CB: Hummels (Borussia Dortmund)

CB: Oblak (Athletico Madrid)

RB: Endler (Lyon)

GK Nnadozie (FC Paris)

Guimaraes SBC price

Completing this SBC costs 228,000 UT coins on PlayStation and Xbox and close to 252,000 coins on PC.

All prices and solutions come via FUTBIN. The RTTK Guimaraes SBC expires on Thursday, October 5.

