EA FC 24: How to complete Dynamic Duos Onisiwo & Mwene SBC – Solution & cost

Here’s how EA FC 24 players can complete the new Dynamic Duos Onisiwo & Mwene SBC in Football Ultimate Team, including requirements, solutions, and cost.

On November 2, EA Sports released a new Dynamic Duos Squad Building Challenge in EA FC 24.

Football fans have the opportunity to add two new 84 OVR cards of FSV Mainz teammates Karim Onisiwo and Phillipp Mwene.

Here’s how to complete the Dynamic Duos Onisiwo & Mwene SBC in EA FC 24.

FUTBIN

SBC Requirements

There are two teams that need to be completed in order to complete the Dynamic Duos Onisiwo & Mwene SBC in EA FC 24.

Article continues after ad

Be mindful that one corresponds to Onisiwo and the other to Mwene. This means that when one does the Onisiwo part, the Onisiwo card will be unlocked. The same goes for Mwene’s part.

Article continues after ad

Here’s a look at all the requirements for the two:

Karim Onisiwo

Austria players: Min. 1

84+ OVR players: Min. 2

Team Overall Rating: Min. 83 OVR

Reward: 84 OVR Dynamic Duos Karim Onisiwo

Phillipp Mwene

Bundesliga players: Min. 1

84+ OVR players: Min. 2

Team Overall Rating: Min. 84 OVR

Reward: 84 OVR Dynamic Duos Phillipp Mwene

FUTBIN

How to complete SBC

Here are solutions for the Dynamic Duos Onisiwo and Mwene SBC:

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Karim Onisiwo

CAM Julian Brandt (84 OVR)

GK Yann Sommer (84 OVR)

CDM Guido Rodriguez (83 OVR)

CB Marina Hegering (83 OVR)

LB Katharina Naschenweng (83 OVR)

CDM Damaris Egurrola (82 OVR)

CB Stefan de Vrij (82 OVR)

CB Stefan Savic (82 OVR)

LW Dusan Tadic (82 OVR)

LW Jadon Sancho (82 OVR)

CB Robin Le Normand (82 OVR)

This part of the Dynamic Duos Onisiwo & Mwene SBC will cost around 13,000 Coins.

Phillipp Mwene

CAM Julian Brandt (84 OVR)

GK Yann Sommer (84 OVR)

CDM Guido Rodriguez (83 OVR)

CB Marina Hegering (83 OVR)

LB Katharina Naschenweng (83 OVR)

CDM Damaris Egurrola (82 OVR)

CB Stefan de Vrij (82 OVR)

CB Stefan Savic (82 OVR)

LW Dusan Tadic (82 OVR)

LW Jadon Sancho (82 OVR)

CB Robin Le Normand (82 OVR)

This part costs around 13,000 Coins.

In total, expect to pay around 26,000 Coins (per FUTBIN) for the Dynamic Duos Onisiwo & Mwene SBC, but that could change depending on market fluctuation.

Article continues after ad

This SBC will expire on December 2, 2023.

Be sure to check out more of Dexerto’s EA Sports FC 24 content.

EA FC 24 best camera settings | EA FC 24 Evolutions explained | Best Tactical Vision in EA FC 24 Career Mode | Best EA FC 24 PlayStyles in Ultimate Team ranked | EA FC 24 Celebrations: Controls guide | Top 50 best funny EA FC 24 team names | Will EA SPORTS FC 24 be free to play? | Will EA FC 24 have real players and teams?