EA FC 24: How to complete Centurions Thiago Silva SBC – Solution & cost

EA FC 24 honors the illustrious career of Chelsea’s Thiago Silva with a Centurions SBC. Here is everything you need to know about completing the challenge.

The EA FC 24 Centurions promo celebrates the longevity of different players across the globe. Cards for present players and ICONs can get upgrades for scoring 100 goals in their career, keeping 100 clean sheets, playing 100 games, and so on. The event included two teams, with superstars from every era of football.

One of those featured players is Thiago Silva. With PSG, the Brazilan center back went on to become the club’s longest-serving captain and won seven league titles. In 2020, Silva joined Chelsea and became an instant fan favorite. It only took one game for Chelsea to name Silva captain and he helped lead the London club to a Champions League victory in 2021.

Despite being 39 years old, Silva shows no signs of slowing down and is on pace to reach 100 appearances at Chelsea, needing seven more starts. It’s unclear which 100 milestone this SBC celebrates, but here’s how to add the always reliable defender to your EA FC 24 Ultimate Team squad.

SBC Requirements

Players only need to complete two squads to unlock the Centurions Silva card in EA FC 24. Here’s a look at all the requirements for both.

Brazil

Number of players from Brazil: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

Number of players in the squad: 11

Premier League

Number of players from Premier League: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 86

Number of players in the squad: 11

How to complete SBC

Here are solutions for the EA FC 24 Silva SBC.

Brazil

Joao Mario (82 OVR)

Lobotka (84 OVR)

Bounou (85 OVR)

Rapinoe (85 OVR)

Andrich (82 OVR)

Sembrant (82 OVR)

Calhanoglu (85 OVR)

Firmino (82 OVR)

Mendy (82 OVR)

Laporte (85 OVR)

Maanum (82 OVR)

Premier League

Andrich (82 OVR)

Kobel (87 OVR)

Mbock (83 OVR)

Joao Mario (82 OVR)

Odegaard (87 OVR)

Giles (83 OVR)

Alexander-Arnold (86 OVR)

Modric (87 OVR)

Magull (87 OVR)

Oberdorf (87 OVR)

Brozovic (83 OVR)

Expect to pay around 153,000 Coins for the Centurions SBC, depending on price fluctuation.

This EA FC 24 SBC will expire on Tuesday, November 21. All prices come via FUTBIN.

Be sure to check out more of Dexerto’s EA Sports FC 24 content.

