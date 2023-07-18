EA FC 24 devs reveal big update on Online Career Mode development

FIFA fans have been holding out for an Online Career Mode to be added to the series for many years, and although the feature won’t be arriving in EA SPORTS FC 24, the devs have revealed they’re “looking to develop” it in the future.

EA FC 24 is set to usher in a new era of football games under a new name, marking the first release since EA and FIFA went their separate ways. As expected, football fans have plenty of fresh features to look out for this time around.

Article continues after ad

Ultimate Team players will able to build squads with men’s and women’s players for the first time, while those who prefer Career Mode will have the ability to hire their own coaches to add to their backroom staff.

But one long-awaited feature that is once again missing from EA FC 24 is Online Career Mode, although the devs haven’t ruled out adding the feature later down the line. In an interview with Dexerto, EA FC 24’s Principle Game Designer, Alex Constantinescu, explained that online support for Career Mode is something that the team is considering.

Article continues after ad

“It’s something that we’re looking to develop in the future, [but] it takes technology as well as looking deeper into what our community wants,” said the dev. “Resources are limited, we can’t make something that isn’t wanted but we’re looking at getting the most of what people want.”

EA SPORTS

EA SPORTS FC’s Game Design Director, Pete O’Donnell, also mentioned that being a solo feature is what separates Career Mode from other areas of the game, so care has to be taken when considering the idea of adding more online functionality.

Article continues after ad

“Looking across the broader game, we have Pro Clubs which is very competitive, and UT (Ultimate Team) which is quite competitive – sometimes people come to Career Mode for a relax,” O’Donnell explained. “We’re aware that players want different things in different areas.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

However, he also added that they want to grow EA FC Career Mode going forward and hinted that “bringing it closer to Clubs” could be a way to do just that.

Article continues after ad

“We are a single-player mode now, but there are always new experiences,” O’Donnell continued. “Bringing in [EA SPORTS] FC we want to bring innovation and authenticity.”

Although another year will go by without Online Career Mode in EA FC 24, fans will be relieved to hear that it is a feature that the developers are thinking about. Only time will tell if the much-requested feature will be introduced when the follow-up arrives in 2024.

In the meantime, be sure to check out the best young players to sign in EA SPORTS FC 24 Career Mode, as well as the top bargain players and free agents.