EA renamed Pro Clubs mode in FC 24 and no one noticed

EA FC 24 rebrands Pro Clubs as Clubs, but no community members noticed during the official gameplay reveal event.

On July 13, fans got their first look at EA SPORTS FC 24, and the reveal provided plenty of surprises. For Ultimate Team, EA FC combines men’s and women’s football on the same pitch, introduces a method to upgrade cards, and adds a new trait system.

As for Career Mode, EA subtly hinted at the ability to hire a backroom staff. And in a move that’s been at the top of fans’ wishlists for years, cross-platform functionality is finally coming to Pro Clubs.

Article continues after ad

However, it was easy to miss the announcement that Pro Clubs no longer goes by the same name in EA FC 24.

Pro Clubs rebranded in EA SPORTS FC 24

EA renamed Pro Clubs to Clubs in EA FC 24. The devs released a comprehensive breakdown of how crossplay works for the fan-favorite game mode.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Clubs introduce a new season format that culminates in playoffs. EA FCs’ new trait system, PlayStyles, also extends to the rebranded game mode. Players will be able to have more customization than ever before by personalizing their player’s abilities and traits.

Article continues after ad

EA didn’t provide a reason for renaming Pro Clubs, but fortunately, it’s not too much of a deviation, so it shouldn’t be too hard spotting out.

For the first time ever, PlayStation 5 players can squad up with their friends on Xbox Series X|S and PC. And PS4 users can play with Xbox One owners. Unfortunatley, the Switch is excluded from any cross-platform play.

Players will also have the choice of opting in or out of the feature in lobbies. It may be confusing initially, but when you load up EA FC 24 for the first time, players will need to adjust to the new game mode name.