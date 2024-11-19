EA FC 25 Title Update 5 patch notes: Evolutions fix, headers buff, improved ball physics

EA FC 25 Title Update 5 is available now on all platforms, and the patch notes reveal substantial fixes to attacking AI and header accuracy.

There have been a handful of issues affecting EA FC 25 in recent weeks, whether it’s Evolution previews showing the wrong stats or headers being woefully underpowered. Luckily, the devs have been releasing regular updates to address many of these problems.

The latest of these, Title Update 5, is now live, so here are the full patch notes detailing every change and fix.

Since launch, EA FC 25 Ultimate Team players have reported that Evolutions were being hit by a bug that showed the wrong progression for their card. The upgraded stats shown in the preview would occasionally be different to the final product, often leaving players disappointed after grinding so many matches.

Luckily, with the release of Title Update 5, this bug has been resolved, so you can commit to your Evoultions safe in the knowledge that you’ll get the rewards promised.

Check out the full patch notes below, as shared by EA Sports on their official Trello board:

Gameplay

Made the following change:

Crosses can now result in the ball moderately landing further ahead of the receiver.

Addressed the following issues:

The defensive line could have dropped deeper than intended while the attacking team was controlling the ball in the defending team’s half.

Central and Defensive Midfielders could have dropped too deep when the attacking team entered the defensive team’s side of the pitch.

Sometimes, a ground pass could have incorrectly sent the ball behind the intended receiver.

Tackling inputs did not always register in locked-to-player modes.

In rare instances, goalkeepers could have jumped significantly higher than intended.

Improved goalkeeper decision making when attempting to make saves as the ball crosses the goal line.

Improved goalkeeper positioning when attempting to save short distance shots.

Goalkeepers could have sometimes not attempted to make a save against powerful long distance shots.

Headers were sometimes significantly less accurate than intended.

Ground passes performed during free kicks were not always directed towards the intended receiver.

In some instances, lob passes were less accurate than intended.

Improved ball physics in certain contested shooting and clearance scenarios.

Players could have lost the ball easier than intended while being contested during a Skill Move.

Improved referee logic when making advantage calls in Rush matches, penalty calls in Rush matches, and 11v11 contested offside situations.

In rare scenarios, an incorrect injury animation could have occurred in online matches.

Improved goalkeeper logic in Rush matches when attempting to clear the ball.

Sometimes, a lob pass could have occurred instead of a requested cross in Rush matches.

In rare cases, a buzzer beating goal originating from a corner kick in Rush did not count as part of the scoreline.

Requested Skill Moves were sometimes not performed when requested near the touch line.

Addressed instances of Player Switching not functioning as intended.

Improved substitution logic to better avoid unnecessary CPU AI substitutions early in matches.

Reduced instances of unnecessary suggested early game substitutions.

Ultimate Team

Addressed the following issues:

Some Evolution Progression Summary UI elements were misaligned.

Addressed some stability issues that could have occurred when using the Transfer Market through the SBC flow.

Clubs

Made the following change:

Rush pre-match team sheets now display player Rank Points and Club Victory Points.

Addressed the following issue:

In some cases, it was slightly easier than intended to receive a high match rating in Rush matches.

Career Mode

Addressed the following issues:

Player agents were sometimes requesting a lower wage for their client when transferring to a user controlled club.

General, Audio, and Visual

Made the following change:

Updated some player portraits, kits, stadium, celebrations, scenes, messages, button callouts, badges, gloves, balls, headbands, banners, flags, boots, tattoos, wardrobes, ad boards, hair, trophies, audio, and commentary.

Addressed the following issues:

Addressed instances of placeholder text and incorrect UI elements.

Addressed instances of various stability issues that could have occurred.

For more on EA FC 25, be sure to check out the best formations and tactics to use, as well as the schedule for upcoming promos in Ultimate Team.