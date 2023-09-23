EA FC 24: Cheapest 86 OVRs in Football Ultimate Team
Now that EA Sports FC 24 is live, we have an idea of overall values and prices for FUT cards in this game. Here’s a look at the cheapest 86 OVRs in EA FC 24.
In order to get done Squad Building Challenges in EA FC 24 efficiently, one should have an awareness of the cheapest mid-to-high 80s cards in Football Ultimate Team (FUT), including cards in the 84-86 range.
But, which 86 OVR cards are the most affordable in FUT?
Here’s an overview of the cheapest 86 OVRs in EA FC 24’s Football Ultimate Team.
Updated, September 23, 2023.
Cheap 86 OVR FUT cards in EA Sports FC 24
Here’s an overview of some of the cheapest 86 OVR cards in Football Ultimate Team (prices via FUTBIN):
|NAME
|COUNTRY
|POSITION
|TEAM
|PRICE
|Toni Kroos
|Germany
|CM
|Real Madrid (La Liga)
|6,000
|Ilkay Gündogan
|Germany
|CM
|FC Barcelona (La Liga)
|6,000
|Marco Verratti
|Italy
|CM
|PSG (Ligue 1)
|6,000
|Sergej Milinkovic-Savic
|Serbia
|CM
|Al Hilal (Saudi Pro)
|6,200
|Cristiana Girelli
|Italy
|ST
|Juventus (Calcio A Femminile)
|6,200
|Parejo
|Spain
|CM
|Villarreal CF (La Liga)
|6,400
|Lea Schüller
|Germany
|ST
|Bayern Munich (GPFBL)
|6,500
|Kim Little
|Scotland
|CM
|Arsenal (Barclays WSL)
|6,500
|Lindsay Horan
|USA
|CM
|Lyon (D1 Arkema)
|6,500
|Mary Earps
|England
|GK
|Manchester United (Barclays WSL)
|6,600
|Riyad Mahrez
|Algeria
|RM
|Al Ahli (Saudi Pro)
|6,700
|Wojciech Szczesny
|Poland
|GK
|Juventus (Serie A)
|6,700
|Matthijs de Ligt
|Netherlands
|CB
|Bayern Munich (Bundesliga)
|6,900
|Jill Roord
|Netherlands
|CAM
|Manchester City (Barclays WSL)
|7,100
|Vivianne Miedema
|Netherlands
|ST
|Arsenal (Barclays WSL)
|8,300
Most of the cards on this list — all of which are base items, we should note — sell in the 6,000-7,000 Coins range. There are a few slightly above 7,000, though, and then prices jump quite a bit for some of the more meta-centric cards.
However, be mindful that the prices for each are subject to market fluctuation.
Be sure to check out more of Dexerto’s EA Sports FC 24 content.
