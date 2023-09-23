EA FC 24: Cheapest 86 OVRs in Football Ultimate Team

Now that EA Sports FC 24 is live, we have an idea of overall values and prices for FUT cards in this game. Here’s a look at the cheapest 86 OVRs in EA FC 24.

In order to get done Squad Building Challenges in EA FC 24 efficiently, one should have an awareness of the cheapest mid-to-high 80s cards in Football Ultimate Team (FUT), including cards in the 84-86 range.

But, which 86 OVR cards are the most affordable in FUT?

Here’s an overview of the cheapest 86 OVRs in EA FC 24’s Football Ultimate Team.

Updated, September 23, 2023.

Cheap 86 OVR FUT cards in EA Sports FC 24

Here’s an overview of some of the cheapest 86 OVR cards in Football Ultimate Team (prices via FUTBIN):

NAME COUNTRY POSITION TEAM PRICE Toni Kroos Germany CM Real Madrid (La Liga) 6,000 Ilkay Gündogan Germany CM FC Barcelona (La Liga) 6,000 Marco Verratti Italy CM PSG (Ligue 1) 6,000 Sergej Milinkovic-Savic Serbia CM Al Hilal (Saudi Pro) 6,200 Cristiana Girelli Italy ST Juventus (Calcio A Femminile) 6,200 Parejo Spain CM Villarreal CF (La Liga) 6,400 Lea Schüller Germany ST Bayern Munich (GPFBL) 6,500 Kim Little Scotland CM Arsenal (Barclays WSL) 6,500 Lindsay Horan USA CM Lyon (D1 Arkema) 6,500 Mary Earps England GK Manchester United (Barclays WSL) 6,600 Riyad Mahrez Algeria RM Al Ahli (Saudi Pro) 6,700 Wojciech Szczesny Poland GK Juventus (Serie A) 6,700 Matthijs de Ligt Netherlands CB Bayern Munich (Bundesliga) 6,900 Jill Roord Netherlands CAM Manchester City (Barclays WSL) 7,100 Vivianne Miedema Netherlands ST Arsenal (Barclays WSL) 8,300

Most of the cards on this list — all of which are base items, we should note — sell in the 6,000-7,000 Coins range. There are a few slightly above 7,000, though, and then prices jump quite a bit for some of the more meta-centric cards.

However, be mindful that the prices for each are subject to market fluctuation.

