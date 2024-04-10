Disney Dreamlight Valley’s Beast needs to change according to fans

Disney Dreamlight Valley players are calling for a major change to the Beast’s character design and personality in the game’s next update.

Since Belle and Beast arrived in Disney Dreamlight Valley, fans have been slamming the Beast’s implementation. Some find his incessant complaining and lack of confidence a little annoying, while others think the design is ultimately lacking.

Now, one user has shared their frustrations on the Disney Dreamlight Valley Reddit, suggesting a relatively simple way to fix all those issues.

“Am I the only one wishing beast could transform into his human form” shared the poster, going on to add that “hopefully it comes in the next star path.. or as a premium item!! If they could also give him a little confidence while they’re at it.”

Article continues after ad

As previously mentioned, his lack of confidence and beastial form is a primary point of frustration for the playerbase, and many think he needs to get the Ursula treatment to allow a new, more confident form through either an item in the Premium Shop, the next Star Path, or even as part of a Dream Bundle like Ursula herself.

Article continues after ad

Many other fans quickly took to the comments to agree with the poster, with some adding that Gameloft should “Make it a Dreamstyles so ppl can pick which form they want” and that they “would love his Princely (Adam) form!”

They even began brainstorming a few related questlines, with one fan commenting: “I swear we need a whole Star Path that’s just ‘Kristoff and Eric start a fishing club so the men can learn to have healthy male friendships’. Sit in this boat for 4 hours until you feel better about yourself.”

Article continues after ad

However, some pointed out a few hesitations with this implementation: “My only issue with Beast getting his human form is they’d need to redesign his character to a degree because I’m not sure seeing Prince Adam roaring like Beast does is something we’d wanna see.” However, this was a similar undertaking for Ursula, proving it’s far from impossible.

Article continues after ad

The Beast’s form and personality have always been a point of contention for many Disney Dreamlight Valley players, and while nothing has been announced yet, there’s always a chance he’ll get the change many are calling for.