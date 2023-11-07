Disney Dreamlight Valley players want one major Beast change

Some Disney Dreamlight Valley players are calling out the way the game handles the Beast and hope for some adjustments in the future.

One of the most recent additions to Disney Dreamlight Valley is the titular Beast from Beauty and the Beast, who joined the game alongside his princess.

After being teased since Dreamlight Valley’s announcement, the September 13 update finally gave players the ability to add Belle and the Beast to their Valleys. This allows players to befriend the duo and opens up new quests.

However, some players are taking issue with the way the game handles the Beast and hope for some changes in future updates.

Players feel bad for the Beast and want the option to call him “Adam”

As pointed out by Reddit user PhysicalAccount4244, referring to the Beast by his moniker rather than his canon human name feels cruel. “I mean, he is really a human that was cursed. And so he has a name.. a human name…But everyone in the Valley, and even in the movie, calls him Beast anyway,” they say in the post.

Adding to this is the fact that the Beast seems “extremely insecure because of his current form.” To the user, calling him the Beast “just solidifies his view of himself as a raging beast.. which is relly mean, and somthing only bullies do.”

Others agreed with the sentiment, with one player saying, “Devastated every time that I go talk to him for one of his quests, he says SUCH sad things about himself. I even think some of his casual chats from daily discussions are sad.”

Of course, the reason why the game uses this form and name comes down to fan familiarity with the Beast and marketing. The Beast is far more recognizable as a design than his human form seen at the end of the movie.

Plus, the canon status of his real name is unclear, as “Adam” is never said in the movie or its live-action remake, instead coming from a CD-ROM trivia game.

Still, some Dreamlight Valley players have proposed a compromise: giving The Beast a new “Dream Style,” the game’s version of cosmetic skins.

While most Dream Styles for characters are just costumes, there are examples of more dramatic transformations. The Little Mermaid fans can unlock Ariel’s human form by progressing Prince Eric’s quest, and Ursula’s Vanessa look is available in the Premium Shop.

Though many are disappointed that Adam is not unlocked through Belle and the Beast’s quests, it would make sense to add him down the line in an update. Perhaps a new look and a real name would help the poor guy work through some of those insecurities.

