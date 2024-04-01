Disney Dreamlight Valley April Fools’ joke has players expecting new shop

Disney Dreamlight Valley revealed a fake shop as an April Fools Day joke, but the actual announcement has players speculating what’s next for the cozy life sim.

For the second year in a row, the developers of Disney Dreamlight Valley have used April Fools Day to tease something for the next update. After jokingly announcing a new shop called “Olaf’s Snow Sculpture Emporium,” the devs revealed that, while the snowman-centric theming is fake, the building design featured is real.

As the team claimed in a tweet, “We’re not quite sure what this new building is, but stay tuned for more news!”

This, of course, has players speculating what the new building, presumably a new shop, could have in store.

Some eagle-eyed players noticed the flags on the side of the building feature what looks like the Touch of Magic icon used for player-created designs. This has many on both Twitter and Reddit predicting this is a custom clothing shop where you can share designs with the wider community – a feature players have wanted for a very long time.

“The way I’m going to need to visit so many people to get their designs if this turns out to be a touch of magic store,” said one excited Reddit user.

Other ideas include a boutique run by Minnie Mouse and Daisy Duck, the latter of whom is expected to join the Valley in the game’s promised early Spring 2024 update. Since the building is likely to be part of that same content drop, it would make sense to have it connect to Daisy in some way.

As mentioned, this isn’t the first time Disney Dreamlight Valley has used April Fools Day to reveal something that’s actually coming to the game. Last year, the devs jokingly announced a new Photo Mode feature that allowed players to pose with lamps, only to reveal they’d actually be able to pose with animal companions. That feature ultimately debuted in the Pride of the Valley update later that month.

