GamingDisney Dreamlight Valley

Disney Dreamlight Valley Red and White Striped Capybara: Locations & timings

Jessica Filby
Disney Dreamlight Valley CapybaraDisney / Gameloft

The Disney Dreamlight Valley Red and White Striped Capybara is among one of the rarest creatures in the game. So, here’s where to find it, what time it’s available, and its favorite food.

Disney Dreamlight Valley is full of mysteries, from the Rainbow Fox to some of the memorable quests you have to complete. However, its critters are also quite the mystery, with each appearing on different days, times, and in different places.

So, to help you find the Red and White Striped Capybara in Disney Dreamlight Valley, here’s its location, when it’s around, and its favorite food.

Disney Dreamlight Valley Red and White Striped Capybara location

Disney Dreamlight Valley Capybara locationDisney / Gameloft
The Red and White Striped Capybara will usually appear on the far right side of The Lagoon first.

The Disney Dreamlight Valley Red and White Striped Capybara will spawn in the Lagoon on Eternity Isle, so ensure you have access to the expansion before looking for the adorable creature.

Once you get to Eternity Isle, head to the Northeast section to find The Lagoon. If it’s not been unlocked, you’ll need 10,000 Mist to access the location.

What time does the Red and White Striped Capybara spawn?

Before heading to the Lagoon, you’ll want to make sure it’s a Saturday between 12 pm to 6 pm, as this is when they’re around the region.

They appear every Saturday at the same time, so be sure to plan your gameplay accordingly, and make sure you prepare their favorite food in advance, which is Cabbages. Cabbages are purchasable from Goofy’s Stalls in The Grasslands, The Promenade, The Grove, and The Lagoon and will cost 150 coins for the seeds.

Check out more Disney Dreamlight Valley content below:

How to unlock Gaston in Disney Dreamlight Valley | How to unlock Rapunzel | How to unlock Eve | Royal Hourglass: How to unlock & use | How to make an Ancient Cooker

About The Author

Jessica Filby

Based in Cumbria, England, Jessica is a Senior Games Writer who joined Dexerto after stints at Game Rant and The Gamer. You can find her covering everything from Minecraft, CoD, Disney Dreamlight Valley, Pokemon Go and more. You can contact Jessica at jessica.filby@dexerto.com

keep reading
Disney Dreamlight Valley theme park
Disney Dreamlight Valley
Disney Dreamlight Valley needs more rides and they could be coming soon
Jessica Filby
Wall-e in Fallout
Disney Dreamlight Valley
Disney Dreamlight Valley x Fallout crossover in epic creation
Jessica Filby
An image of fishing in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
Disney Dreamlight Valley
How to be ‘En Garde’ when you catch fish in Disney Dreamlight Valley
Tyler Constable
Disney Dreamlight Valley Beast
Disney Dreamlight Valley
Disney Dreamlight Valley’s Beast needs to change according to fans
Jessica Filby
Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive:
Fewer Ads|Dark Mode|Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech