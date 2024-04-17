Disney Dreamlight Valley Red and White Striped Capybara: Locations & timings

The Disney Dreamlight Valley Red and White Striped Capybara is among one of the rarest creatures in the game. So, here’s where to find it, what time it’s available, and its favorite food.

Disney Dreamlight Valley is full of mysteries, from the Rainbow Fox to some of the memorable quests you have to complete. However, its critters are also quite the mystery, with each appearing on different days, times, and in different places.

So, to help you find the Red and White Striped Capybara in Disney Dreamlight Valley, here’s its location, when it’s around, and its favorite food.

Disney Dreamlight Valley Red and White Striped Capybara location

Disney / Gameloft The Red and White Striped Capybara will usually appear on the far right side of The Lagoon first.

The Disney Dreamlight Valley Red and White Striped Capybara will spawn in the Lagoon on Eternity Isle, so ensure you have access to the expansion before looking for the adorable creature.

Once you get to Eternity Isle, head to the Northeast section to find The Lagoon. If it’s not been unlocked, you’ll need 10,000 Mist to access the location.

What time does the Red and White Striped Capybara spawn?

Before heading to the Lagoon, you’ll want to make sure it’s a Saturday between 12 pm to 6 pm, as this is when they’re around the region.

They appear every Saturday at the same time, so be sure to plan your gameplay accordingly, and make sure you prepare their favorite food in advance, which is Cabbages. Cabbages are purchasable from Goofy’s Stalls in The Grasslands, The Promenade, The Grove, and The Lagoon and will cost 150 coins for the seeds.

