Diablo Immortal patch 1.5.2 notes & class change details

Diablo Immortal’s patch 1.5.2 is now live, bringing with it class change options and a range of other adjustments. Here’s everything we know.

The 1.5.2 patch for Diablo Immortal has introduced some significant changes after the launch of Season 2. Most notably is the weekly class changes that have been added, but that’s not the change to arrive in the latest patch.

The developers have added various other changes such as a new Helliquary boss, new End Game content, and more cosmetics. Here’s everything we know about the changes to the game.

Blizzard Entertainment Diablo Immortal’s latest patch introduces the ability to switch character class each week.

When does patch 1.5.2 start?

Diablo Immortal patch 1.5.2 is active now. The update went live at 3 AM server time on July 20, 2022.

Season 2 of the free-to-play mobile and PC game went live on July 7, 2022.

Diablo Immortal patch 1.5.2 notes

Find the full 1.5.2 patch notes below, including details of the weekly class change feature:

Class Change mechanic

Class Change becomes available for a character beginning at level 35.

You may change your class once every seven days and at no cost—there is also a one-time option to immediately revert to your previous class, skipping the seven-day waiting period. There are no current plans to allow players to purchase the ability to change classes more frequently.

When you change to each class for the first time, you can set the appearance of your character and receive a full reset of your Paragon Trees.

Upon changing to each class for the first time, you will be granted placeholder gear. The placeholder gear will have an equivalent rank to the previously equipped gear of your last class.

All Clan, Warband and other social group affiliations will carry over. Some class-specific cosmetics and gear will not carry over when you change classes.

All gear equipped to your previous class will be available in your inventory. Any cosmetics owned for a class will be retained on that class and will be available upon changing back to it.

Hero’s Journey

Muster all your grit and tenacity, for the journey ahead is rife with both untold glory and righteous rewards. Hero’s Journey is a new end-game experience that unlocks for adventurers during the Frozen Tundra portion of the main questline.

Consisting of four chapters, with two more planned for the future, Hero’s Journey will send you to complete mettle-testing objectives that scale in difficulty as you rise in Paragon Level.

If you can prove you’re up to the task, a bounty of rewards is here to greet you upon completing each chapter. These range from large sums of gold or Platinum to Aspirant’s Keys, Legendary Crests, and even the Glorious Journey Portrait Frame.

Adventurer’s Path: Limited Time Event

In Sanctuary few are capable enough to stand against the darkness and wager their life for the defenseless. But you, adventurer, have consigned your days to thinning out the ranks of the Burning Hells, ushering in safety where all hope was once lost. The downtrodden look up to you, and to continue serving them, you must walk the Adventurer’s Path.

From July 20 at 3:00 a.m.–August 3 at 3:00 a.m. server time, as you complete Adventurer’s Path tasks, you’ll earn gold, enchanted dust, and scrap materials for your heroics. Racking up enough completed tasks will also unlock milestone rewards for you:

Upon completion of eight tasks: 10 Aspirant’s keys

Upon completion of 16 tasks: the Adventurer’s Laurel Portrait Frame

Upon completion of 20 tasks: one Legendary Crest

New Helliquary Boss: Gorgothra The Claimer

Rayek has located another one! But he’s going to need the help of a few hardened adventurers to quell this gargantuan and impossibly ancient threat. Gorgothra is the third of the Wrathborne demons to plague Sanctuary. She has earned the worship of countless demons over the ages, but is no stranger to combat—her petrification rays, bilious venom, and serpentine strikes dwarf the power of Lassal and Vitaath.

Do you possess the demon-slaying prowess needed to overcome Gorgothra’s wrath? Or will you become another ossified corpse decorating her lair? Assemble your group at the Helliquary, for Gorgothra emerges on August 2.

Blizzard Entertainment Diablo Immortal is still a work in progress even after patch 1.5.2.

Hungering Moon: Limited-Time Event

The moon is back for seconds, and it demands more blood. . . perhaps even yours! Gaze upon the moon—bask in its hallowed glow, heed its howl for sustenance, and lunar-laced blessings you shall be bestowed. Fulfilling the moon’s demands will earn you Moonslivers, which can be traded for Blessings.

After acquiring seven Blessings you will have curried enough goodwill with the moon to trade these in for a random reward such as: Enchanted Dust, Glowing Shards, and Legendary gear. Offer enough blessings to the moon and it will even present you with its favor—a bundle consisting of one Legendary Crest and more.

We welcome brave adventurers to lend their hand in satiating the moon’s hunger from July 29 3:00 a.m.–August 1 3:00 a.m. server time.

Amber Blades Cosmetic Set

The Amber Blades are one of the foremost desert gangs vying for control of Shassar, and notably less vicious in their behavior than their largest adversary, the Sand Scorpions. The Blades condemn the Scorpions’ forced labor and attacks on caravans and take every opportunity to disrupt their most vicious plans. Whether this approach is a matter of morality or a recruiting technique is known only to the Amber Blades themselves.

Shield yourself from the sun’s unyielding rays while trekking through an unforgiving sea of sand with the Amber Blades Cosmetic Set—purchasable from the in-game shop.

If you’re looking for the newest round of hotfixes and bug fixes implemented for Diablo Immortal across all supported platforms, they can be found here. For PC-only hotfixes, bug fixes, and patch notes, visit our known issues blog.

Feature Updates

Warband Raid: Completing a weekly Warband Raid will now allow you to purchase an Eternal Legendary Crest for 1600 Platinum from the Crest Merchant in Westmarch, Jondo Mouren.

Developer’s Note: Because the purchasable Crest is Eternal, this provides you with an additional avenue to obtain gems that can be sold on the Market.

Fading Ember: The Fading Ember cap has been increased from 200 to 280. You may now trade 22 Fa Runes for an Eternal Legendary Crest.

Developer’s Note: This means that you can now craft a random Legendary Gem once per week if you max out your Fading Embers.

New Monster Affixes

Shell: Summons a defensive shield, preventing Life loss until it is destroyed.

Summons a defensive shield, preventing Life loss until it is destroyed. Siphon: Channels a draining beam at one target that Slows and leeches Life to heal for five seconds.

Channels a draining beam at one target that Slows and leeches Life to heal for five seconds. Zwenson’s Haunting: Changed the ability description to read: When you defeat an enemy, a dark beast attacks nearby enemies, dealing X% base damage. Cannot occur more than once every X seconds.

Developer’s Note: The previous description incorrectly referenced summoning, which made the ability sound like a summon ability rather than an attack.

Blood-Soaked Jade: Changed the ability description to read: Increases all damage you deal by up to X% while at full Life, with a minimum bonus of Y% while at low Life. Increases your Movement Speed by Z%.

Developer’s Note: In the previous description, it wasn’t entirely clear that Movement Speed was a flat buff while the damage bonus was affected by your Life.

Thirty-six New Class Legendary Items: This round of Legendary Items is primarily aimed at providing more opportunities for players to harness damage over time effects. We cannot wait to see how these affixes affect your builds or give way to new playstyles.

Will you switch class each week?

Barbarian

Compromise is Loss: Ground Stomp now rips open the ground, dealing damage to enemies in front of you. Maximum X charges.

Ground Stomp now rips open the ground, dealing damage to enemies in front of you. Maximum X charges. Doom of the Cowed: Activating Wrath of the Berserker now immediately reduces the Movement Speed of all nearby enemies by X%.

Activating Wrath of the Berserker now immediately reduces the Movement Speed of all nearby enemies by X%. Five Fresh Claws: Whirlwind now shreds armor, increasing all damage enemies take by X%, stacking up to five times.

Whirlwind now shreds armor, increasing all damage enemies take by X%, stacking up to five times. Lunatic Twin: When Frenzy is fully stacked, each attack unleashes X damage to all enemies in front of you. Cannot occur more often than once every Y seconds.

When Frenzy is fully stacked, each attack unleashes X damage to all enemies in front of you. Cannot occur more often than once every Y seconds. Paste and Powder: Hammer of the Ancients now randomly drops hammers in the targeted area multiple times.

Hammer of the Ancients now randomly drops hammers in the targeted area multiple times. The Trembling: Undying Rage also increases your Movement Speed by X%.

Crusader

Forgotten Savior: Falling Sword now calls flames from the heavens that Burn enemies.

Falling Sword now calls flames from the heavens that Burn enemies. Torrential Refrain: Condemn now immediately detonates all of its damage on the enemies it hits.

Condemn now immediately detonates all of its damage on the enemies it hits. Daybreak: Consecration now protects you and nearby party members, decreasing damage taken by X%.

Consecration now protects you and nearby party members, decreasing damage taken by X%. Equal Portions: Sacred Chain no longer constrains enemies, instead forming a chain of flames between enemies which Burns other enemies that touch it.

Sacred Chain no longer constrains enemies, instead forming a chain of flames between enemies which Burns other enemies that touch it. Stare of Wroth: Shield Glare now Burns enemies for X damage over Y seconds.

Shield Glare now Burns enemies for X damage over Y seconds. Heaven Squints: Judgment now conjures a continuous beam of light from the heavens which moves under your control.

Demon Hunter

Hunter-Gatherer: Escape now launches X homing rockets at nearby enemies when activated, each dealing Y damage.

Escape now launches X homing rockets at nearby enemies when activated, each dealing Y damage. Murdermost: Vengeance now increases your critical strike chance by X% but causes you to lose Y% of your Life every second.

Vengeance now increases your critical strike chance by X% but causes you to lose Y% of your Life every second. Pinpoint Overflow: Multishot now fires all arrows in a targeted direction and can strike the same enemy multiple times.

Multishot now fires all arrows in a targeted direction and can strike the same enemy multiple times. Puncta Obscura: Impale now also causes enemies to Bleed for X damage over Y seconds.

Impale now also causes enemies to Bleed for X damage over Y seconds. Scrapdacks: Knife Trap now scatters multiple mines that will explode when stepped on, but it can no longer have multiple charges.

Knife Trap now scatters multiple mines that will explode when stepped on, but it can no longer have multiple charges. Suit Mordant: Smoke Screen now hurls an acid bomb that damages enemies continuously.

Monk

Endless Trial: Imprisoned Fist now continuously launches punches in a direction you can change while channeling. Using Imprisoned Fist will slowly consume its energy, which will recover while Imprisoned Fist is not in use.

Imprisoned Fist now continuously launches punches in a direction you can change while channeling. Using Imprisoned Fist will slowly consume its energy, which will recover while Imprisoned Fist is not in use. Numb Realization: Exploding Palm Bleed effect now has a X% chance to be detonated by other attacks.

Exploding Palm Bleed effect now has a X% chance to be detonated by other attacks. Pugilist’s Presence: Seven-Sided Strike now attacks repeatedly in the same direction, knocking back the enemy each time.

Seven-Sided Strike now attacks repeatedly in the same direction, knocking back the enemy each time. Rattling Arm: Wave Strike turns into a pneumatic ball that pulls in and continuously damages enemies.

Wave Strike turns into a pneumatic ball that pulls in and continuously damages enemies. Starving Mosquito: Flying Dragon damage increased by X% for each enemy hit, up to a maximum increase of Y%.

Flying Dragon damage increased by X% for each enemy hit, up to a maximum increase of Y%. Typhlot Robe: Cyclone Strike now creates a sandstorm that reduces enemy vision and deals damage.

Necromancer

Arc of Misery: Bone Spirits now bounces whenever it hits a wall.

Bone Spirits now bounces whenever it hits a wall. Cloak of Quills: Bone Armor now causes your summons to continuously damage nearby enemies, but no longer protects them.

Bone Armor now causes your summons to continuously damage nearby enemies, but no longer protects them. Hissing Skin: Grim Scythe now increases all damage you deal by X% for each enemy hit, up to Y%, for Z seconds.

Grim Scythe now increases all damage you deal by X% for each enemy hit, up to Y%, for Z seconds. Shared Service: Bone Armor now reduces all continuous damage you take by X%.

Bone Armor now reduces all continuous damage you take by X%. Studied Menace: Corpse Lance now causes enemies to decay, dealing X damage for Y seconds.

Corpse Lance now causes enemies to decay, dealing X damage for Y seconds. Vesperguard: Skeletal Mage now shoots continuous rays at enemies.

Wizard

The Aimless One: Arcane Torrent now launches missiles at random enemies around you.

Arcane Torrent now launches missiles at random enemies around you. The Enervators: Ray of Frost now creates an ice shield each time it damages an enemy, absorbing X damage and stacking up to 10 times.

Ray of Frost now creates an ice shield each time it damages an enemy, absorbing X damage and stacking up to 10 times. Fireflurry: Scorch now hurls a ball of magma that bursts when it strikes an enemy, creating a pool of magma that Burns and Stuns enemies.

Scorch now hurls a ball of magma that bursts when it strikes an enemy, creating a pool of magma that Burns and Stuns enemies. Ninety-Nine Wild Arcana: Arcane Torrent damage increased by X%.

Arcane Torrent damage increased by X%. Waking Invocation: Ray of Frost now creates an illusion that channels a beam of frost in the targeted direction.

Ray of Frost now creates an illusion that channels a beam of frost in the targeted direction. Weathering Eye: Arcane Wind now also applies a X% reduction to Movement Speed for Y seconds.

So there you have it, the full patch 1.5.2 notes for Diablo Immortal.

Check out some of our other Diablo Immortal guides below:

