Diablo Immortal: Character Transfers & server merges explained

Diablo Immortal has now introduced the option for players to transfer their characters to a different server. Here’s how it will work.

As well as a Character Transfer option, Diablo Immortal will soon merge various servers to make it easier for players to meet up and join raids/parties with friends on different servers. This has been a much-requested feature from the community, but there are some caveats.

Below, we’ll detail exactly how the Diablo Immortal Character Transfer system will work as well as which servers will be merged with others in two weeks’ time.

Blizzard Diablo Immortal is letting players transfer their characters between servers.

Diablo Immortal Character Transfer

The Diablo Immortal character transfer goes live on October 26, 2022, after maintenance finishes. This is set to end at 3 AM PDT and 7 PM server time for everyone else.

Once the option is live, players will be able to move one of their characters from one server to another. The first Character Transfer will be free, but any subsequent transfers between servers will cost $15 USD.

The one free Character Transfer will not expire, so players won’t need to rush to use it and will have access to it whenever they need it. Therefore, if players have no need to move servers, then they shouldn’t. Instead, they should save it until the day when they might.

However, to take advantage of the feature, a character will need to be at least level 30 – and must have existed for at least 30 days before it can be transferred to another server. Players who move their character to a new server will need to wait another 30 days to move servers again.

Character Transfers may take several minutes to complete, but all account and character details will remain unchanged.

Any items that a character possesses that can be traded in Wynton’s Grand Market will no longer be tradeable once the move has been completed – so make these trades before any potential server swapping.

Additional Character Transfer changes

The following changes will be made after a Diablo Immortal Character Transfer:

Characters will be automatically disbanded from their current Warband.

Characters will be automatically disbanded from their current Clan.

A character’s faction will be automatically set to Adventurer.

All leaderboard rankings will be removed.

Any Challenge Rift Server First records will not carry forward to the new server.

All progress in Achievements and Battleground Rating will be retained.

All friends in a Friends List will be retained.

Activision Blizzard Diablo Immortal continues to improve since its shaky start.

Diablo Immortal server merges

While the Character Transfer options will be in effect by the end of October 26, the server merges won’t go live until Diablo Immortal’s next content update in two weeks.

Blizzard hasn’t set a date for when this is, but we predict Friday, November 11 as the provisional date, based upon Blizzard’s usual update schedule. However, if anything changes we’ll add it here.

The following table explains which Diablo Immortal servers will be merging into one much larger regional server:

Region Servers merging Servers merging Servers merging South America Bailey Morlu Vidian Flavie Torajan Blunderbore Asylla Ghom Oza Izilech Jondo Gorgothra East Asia 1 (KR) 아스카리 세릴 라다먼트 나탈랴 그리스월드 사르고스 아우리엘 미카옐 와리브 키대아 자카 카샤 East Asia 2 (JP) ラクリ マノルク オンゴリ リリス エスカラ ゾヴ ファヒール イナリウス ティラエル アンダリエル ザイム ホラドリムのキューブ North America 1 Caldesann Kanai Eternal Crown Deckard Cain Zoltun Kulle Sand Scorpions Stormshield Old Growth Khalim’s Will Purus the Decimator Halls of the Blind Hand of Justice North America 2 Sin War Prime Evils Tree of Inifuss Soul Siphon Sandro the Mouth The Malus Iceburn Tear The Worldstone Plains of Despair Town Portal Wirt Hadriel

Players will be able to log in to their server as normal when the changes are made but will notice they can now play with players from the wider grouping of servers.

So, there you have it, all Diablo Immortal character transfer and server-swapping details. For more Diablo Immortal content, check out some of our guides below:

